Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 12.
When will the election be called? It could be soon after Budget
The next general election must be held by April 2021, at the latest. But Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that it could be earlier.
How fake news is stoking violence and anger in Hong Kong
As Hong Kong's anti-government protests stretch into their 23rd straight week, the city is being inundated with online rumours, fake news and propaganda from both sides of the political divide.
Not likely to be enough e-bikes for e-scooter trade-in scheme; retailers ask for time to get more stocks
Retailers said that enough stocks of e-bikes might feasibly come in only from next January at the earliest.
WP's Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang, Pritam Singh and PRPTC file appeals against AHTC judgment
The lawsuit was initiated by an independent panel appointed by Aljunied-Hougang Town Council to recover improper payments made by the town council.
East Asia Watch: Beijing and Hong Kong - a political tug-of-war
The coming district council elections in Hong Kong are generating a high level of interest, amid ongoing street protests and Beijing's tightening grip on the city, says East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.
DBS, OCBC customers can use Google Pay to pay without a credit card from 2020
The banks said the service will be tested in trials early next year with the aim of rolling it out in full later in the year.
60 new electric buses to be quieter, greener and user-friendly
The buses - made by Chinese firms Yutong and BYD and local outfit ST Land Systems - will arrive progressively from the fourth quarter of this year to the first half of 2020.
SMS messages sent to eligible NSmen for redeemable credits are legitimate: Mindef
The messages said NSmen could use a free $100 voucher on online shopping and food delivery sites, including Lazada, Redmart, Deliveroo and Zalora.
Online shops hit new highs on Singles' Day sales
In Singapore, cashback platform ShopBack saw 250 per cent more unique users in the first hour of the day compared with last year, with Lazada, Shopee and Qoo10 making up the most popular merchants.
Infant dies after head allegedly slammed against car floor; mother's boyfriend charged
A 27-year-old man was said to have committed the offence at a multistorey carpark between 10pm last Thursday and 12.15am the following day.