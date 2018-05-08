Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, May 8.

4G leaders must fire up young to build Singapore's future, says President



President Halimah Yacob, flanked by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, representing the different branches of government, addressed a packed chamber at Parliament House yesterday. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Singapore is not yet done with nation building and its fourth generation of leaders must "fire up and mobilise" young Singaporeans who are eager to take up the challenge of forging a better future, said President Halimah Yacob.

Malaysia GE: Najib, Mahathir in final election blitz



PM Najib Razak (left) sought to take back the initiative from rival Tun Mahathir Mohamad as Malaysia's 14th general election enters its final day of campaigning. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS



Prime Minister Najib Razak sought to take back the initiative from rival Tun Mahathir Mohamad before Malaysia's 14th general election enters its final day of campaigning on Tuesday.

Unusual tactics, festive air, multi-cornered fights: A uniquely Malaysian campaign



Supporters cheering for former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is the chairman of opposition pact Pakatan Harapan, at a rally in Mutiara, Melaka, last Friday. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Some unique tactics have sprung up on the campaign trail in Malaysia as the ruling coalition Barisan Nasional and opposition pact Pakatan Harapan battle it out to woo voters ahead of polls on Wednesday.

Plans afoot to prevent traffic snarls when Jewel opens



The highlights at Jewel, a mainly commercial development that will offer about 300 shops and food and beverage outlets, include thrilling play equipment like sky nets and slides - features never seen before at airports. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



With Singapore's next big attraction, Jewel, opening at Changi Airport next year, road improvement works and other measures are in the pipeline to ensure travellers and visitors do not end up in traffic snarls.

Body of diver who went missing near Sentosa on Saturday found



Singaporean Jake Seet Choon Heng had been conducting underwater operations when he went missing on May 5, 2018. PHOTOS: ST FILE, LINKEDIN/JAKE SEET



The body of a man was found floating in the sea off Sentosa on Monday night, two days after he was reported missing in that area.

Wonton mee row: Son who inherited father's business in deadlock with business partner



Eng's Wantan Noodle at 287 Tanjong Katong Road. ST PHOTO: JOSE HONG



The son of the founder of the famed Eng's wonton noodles is now in a deadlock with a business partner, after failing in his court bid to wind up the company they had set up in 2012 to expand his father's business.

Man who allegedly jumped onto car bonnet at St James Power Station charged in court



Chee Chu Siong, 26, has been charged with committing a rash act after he allegedly jumped onto the bonnet of a private-hire car. PHOTO: GAVIN FOO, FACEBOOK/BELLEIANSA XU



Chee Chu Siong, who turned 26 last Friday, was arrested after the police were alerted to the incident at around 3am on Saturday.

Melania Trump announces official work in rare public remarks



US First Lady Melania Trump announces her 'Be Best' children's initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 7, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



She announced a campaign to raise awareness of children's issues including social media use and opioid abuse, making a rare solo public appearance in the Rose Garden of the White House to formally launch her official work.

Hwa Chong Institution restricts smartphone use; no gaming allowed from 7am to 2pm



In a letter sent to parents, Hwa Chong Institution says it has adjusted its rules regarding mobile devices in order to create a better learning culture. PHOTO: ST FILE



In a letter to parents and guardians, the school said it has adjusted its rules regarding mobile devices in order to create a better learning culture.

Veteran Malaysian actress Lai Meng who starred in Money No Enough 2 dies aged 90



Lai Meng celebrates her Lifetime Achievement Award at the Malaysia Golden Global Awards in 2017. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Lai was best loved for her role in the popular long-running Malaysian sitcom Empat Sekawan, which first aired on RTM in 1966.

