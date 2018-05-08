Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, May 8.
4G leaders must fire up young to build Singapore's future, says President
Singapore is not yet done with nation building and its fourth generation of leaders must "fire up and mobilise" young Singaporeans who are eager to take up the challenge of forging a better future, said President Halimah Yacob.
Malaysia GE: Najib, Mahathir in final election blitz
Prime Minister Najib Razak sought to take back the initiative from rival Tun Mahathir Mohamad before Malaysia's 14th general election enters its final day of campaigning on Tuesday.
Unusual tactics, festive air, multi-cornered fights: A uniquely Malaysian campaign
Some unique tactics have sprung up on the campaign trail in Malaysia as the ruling coalition Barisan Nasional and opposition pact Pakatan Harapan battle it out to woo voters ahead of polls on Wednesday.
Plans afoot to prevent traffic snarls when Jewel opens
With Singapore's next big attraction, Jewel, opening at Changi Airport next year, road improvement works and other measures are in the pipeline to ensure travellers and visitors do not end up in traffic snarls.
Body of diver who went missing near Sentosa on Saturday found
The body of a man was found floating in the sea off Sentosa on Monday night, two days after he was reported missing in that area.
Wonton mee row: Son who inherited father's business in deadlock with business partner
The son of the founder of the famed Eng's wonton noodles is now in a deadlock with a business partner, after failing in his court bid to wind up the company they had set up in 2012 to expand his father's business.
Man who allegedly jumped onto car bonnet at St James Power Station charged in court
Chee Chu Siong, who turned 26 last Friday, was arrested after the police were alerted to the incident at around 3am on Saturday.
Melania Trump announces official work in rare public remarks
She announced a campaign to raise awareness of children's issues including social media use and opioid abuse, making a rare solo public appearance in the Rose Garden of the White House to formally launch her official work.
Hwa Chong Institution restricts smartphone use; no gaming allowed from 7am to 2pm
In a letter to parents and guardians, the school said it has adjusted its rules regarding mobile devices in order to create a better learning culture.
Veteran Malaysian actress Lai Meng who starred in Money No Enough 2 dies aged 90
Lai was best loved for her role in the popular long-running Malaysian sitcom Empat Sekawan, which first aired on RTM in 1966.