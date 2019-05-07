Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 7

Parliament: Local universities handled total of 56 sexual misconduct cases in past three years



The number of sexual misconduct cases by student perpetrators per 1,000 students hovered around 0.2 in the last three academic years, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung. PHOTO: ST FILE



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung calls for universities' disciplinary processes to be stringent but fair and highlighted the need to tackle the growing concern of voyeurism in Singapore.

Comfort taxis set to offer dynamic pricing alongside metered fares



Unlike metered fares, which are transparent and regulated, dynamic fares fluctuate according to demand. On a rainy Saturday evening, for instance, a $10 ride could spiral to $50. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



ComfortDelGro may also open its taxi-booking app to private-hire drivers.

Mandatory emergency stop drills, bold markings in howitzer following Aloysius Pang's death



New markings indicating safe areas (green) and areas to exercise caution (yellow and black) seen inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



All crew of the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer (SSPH) - which late Singapore actor Aloysius Pang was performing maintenance work on - now have to practise emergency stop button drills before operating the platform.

Eye on India: India's Muslim minority feels a chill wind



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesturing to supporters as he arrived to file his election nomination papers in Varanasi last month. He has chosen to surrender his seat in his home state of Gujarat to retain this one in Uttar Pradesh, the country's politically most vital state. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



For the past two weeks, associate editor Ravi Velloor has been travelling in the Indian heartland, visiting people in urban areas as well as the homes of the poorest in the countryside, sometimes braving 43 deg C heat. This is the last of his three reports on India's seven-stage polls, the results of which will be announced on May 23.

Jokowi's lead at presidential race widens as elections commission completes nearly 70 per cent of vote count



The interim vote count is based on the official tabulation of almost 70 per cent of the total ballots cast at last month's presidential election, which saw a record turnout of voters. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The latest count by Indonesia's elections commission, as of Monday, shows President Joko Widodo with more than 13 million votes up on his rival Prabowo Subianto, stretching his lead to 56.3 per cent over the former general's 43.7 per cent after the April 17 polls.

Prince Harry and Meghan's baby is first-ever interracial child in British royal family's history



Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on May 6, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The newborn is seventh in line to the British throne, behind his father, Prince Harry.

Trump tariff threat leaves US-China talks in limbo as markets fall



Traders and financial professionals work at the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, on May 6, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



It ended a four-month truce in a trade war that has cost the world's two largest economies billions of dollars, slowed global growth and disrupted manufacturing and farming.

1 million species facing extinction: UN report



An indigenous man with a red macaw that he killed in Para state in Brazil, home to the lush Amazon rainforest. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Experts say the rate of global change in nature caused by man in the last 50 years is unprecedented.

Singapore to host international electric car race in 2020



Formula E cars in Paris last month. Singapore is set to join a growing list of cities, like Paris and New York, in hosting the event. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Formula E is said to be held together with the Singapore Grand Prix in September next year at the street circuit in Marina Bay.

Student scammed into staging own kidnapping by fake China policeman, SPF investigating



Posed photo of someone picking up a phone receiver. A 15-year-old student received an unsolicited call from a scammer, who told the teen that there was a police warrant against him in China for money laundering offences. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



A 15-year-old student was scammed into staging his own kidnapping on May 1, leading to his parents transferring 20,000 yuan (S$4,045) to a bank account in China.

