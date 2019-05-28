Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 28.

Indonesian police uncover plot to kill government leaders

Indonesia's national police have named six new suspects linked to the violence in Jakarta last week, including three who were paid to kill high-profile state officials.

US President Donald Trump not bothered by North Korea's 'small missiles'

The US leader disagrees with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on whether Pyongyang's launch of short-range missiles violates UN sanctions.

DPM Heng Swee Keat tours Singapore-China project, Tencent HQ in Guangdong

The Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City is backed by both national governments and was upgraded to a state-level bilateral cooperation project last year.

Plant-loving neighbour causing obstruction and fire hazard with 'jungle house', say HDB residents

A spokesman for Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council told The Straits Times that it has advised the owner several times to refrain from placing too many potted plants in the common area.

Retiree who caused wife's death when he accidentally stepped on accelerator gets fine, driving ban

The state coroner said in an inquiry last year that there was no evidence of foul play and she found Madam Ng Siew Fong's death to be "an unfortunate traffic misadventure".

Fresh grads in Malaysia struggling to find jobs

The country's central bank said between 2010 and 2017, the number of tertiary graduates entering the workforce surpassed the number of jobs created for them.

Japanese man dies mid-flight with stomach full of cocaine

The 42-year-old man began having a seizure after the commercial flight from the Colombian capital made a stopover in Mexico City.

Food delivery company WhyQ sacks courier for falsely claiming food was from popular eatery

The owner of Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow stall at the Old Airport Road food centre said he learned of the incident after a customer complained to him that the standard of his char kway teow had dropped.

Ex-presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian highlights misuse of his NRIC to access SingPass

An unknown person used Mr Tan's NRIC number to log in to his SingPass account, hours after he published the information on his Facebook page.

Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road

Several netizens expressed surprise that a littering ticket was issued for rubber bands. Others said litterbugs should be punished regardless of the size of the item thrown.

