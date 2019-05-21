Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 21.

Indonesia's President Jokowi re-elected with 55.5 per cent of votes: Elections commission



Supporters loudly cheer at incumbent presidential Joko Widodo as he leaves Djakarta Theater in Jakarta where he meets leaders of political parties supporting his ticket. President Jokowi, as he is popularly known, was re-elected, winning 55.5 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has, as expected, defeated his old rival Prabowo Subianto at the polls again - this time by more than double the votes he had garnered at their last presidential race in 2014.

PAP's search for GE candidates in full swing



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a recent interview that the People's Action Party is working on its manifesto and is in the midst of selecting candidates for the next GE, which must be held by April 2021. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Those being considered are actively volunteering or being dispatched to serve in grassroots organisations and PAP branches.

Indonesia elections: What's next for Prabowo Subianto?



Prabowo Subianto, speaking to supporters outside his Jakarta residence, on 19 April 2019. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



If Mr Prabowo continues to declare himself the rightful president of Indonesia, it will only prolong tensions hanging over the country, says ST Indonesia correspondent Nur Asyiqin Mohamad Salleh.

Trump loses lawsuit challenging subpoena for financial records



US President Donald Trump's lawyers filed a lawsuit in April to block the subpoena, saying it exceeded Congress' constitutional limits. PHOTO: AFP



It was the first time a federal court had waded into the tussle about how far Congress can go in probing Mr Trump and his business affairs.

Dynamic pricing for Deliveroo menu items?





A Deliveroo delivery rider at Toa Payoh Central. Earlier this year, Deliveroo Singapore switched from a flat $3 delivery fee to a "variable" fee based on factors such as distance and the time it takes the rider to deliver. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Deliveroo has opened the door to becoming the first food delivery service here to introduce dynamic pricing for orders off a menu, according to recent changes to its terms of service.

Fewer patients used Chas subsidies in past 2 years



The Community Health Assist Scheme allows patients to go to their own private GP clinics and still get subsidised care. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The amount given out under the Community Health Assist Scheme fell from a peak of $169 million in 2016 to $152 million last year, with 55,000 fewer people using it.

Protecting Singapore’s vulnerable: Abuse of maids on the rise despite stiff penalties



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



There were 28 cases of maid abuse cases charged last year, the highest since 2014. This is an increase from 10 cases in 2016 and 20 cases in 2017.

Nearly as many men as women want flexi-work: Survey



Doxa Holdings co-founders (from left) Henry Kwan, Leon Yeo and Edmund Ng all work from home, and have introduced flexible work options in their company. PHOTO: LEON YEO



The desire among men for more flexi-work options is driven by millennials, according to the company that did the poll.

'Rubber hill' leaves behind a heap of problems



The "rubber hill" comprising scrap rubber materials was once meant for tyre-derived fuel and to be used in power plants and paper mills. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



A heap of scrap rubber materials weighing nearly 3,000 tonnes has been reportedly left for more than four years at a site at Sarimbun Recycling Park in Lim Chu Kang.

Ian Fang and Boris Lin make peace after public spat over Carrie Wong



Boris Lin told Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News he has reached "a common understanding" with Ian Fang. PHOTOS: IAN_IANIZATION/INSTAGRAM, BORISLIN0713/INSTAGRAM



Wong's boyfriend, Lin, said he has reached "a common understanding" with Fang.

