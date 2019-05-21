Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 21.
Indonesia's President Jokowi re-elected with 55.5 per cent of votes: Elections commission
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has, as expected, defeated his old rival Prabowo Subianto at the polls again - this time by more than double the votes he had garnered at their last presidential race in 2014.
PAP's search for GE candidates in full swing
Those being considered are actively volunteering or being dispatched to serve in grassroots organisations and PAP branches.
Indonesia elections: What's next for Prabowo Subianto?
If Mr Prabowo continues to declare himself the rightful president of Indonesia, it will only prolong tensions hanging over the country, says ST Indonesia correspondent Nur Asyiqin Mohamad Salleh.
Trump loses lawsuit challenging subpoena for financial records
It was the first time a federal court had waded into the tussle about how far Congress can go in probing Mr Trump and his business affairs.
Dynamic pricing for Deliveroo menu items?
Deliveroo has opened the door to becoming the first food delivery service here to introduce dynamic pricing for orders off a menu, according to recent changes to its terms of service.
Fewer patients used Chas subsidies in past 2 years
The amount given out under the Community Health Assist Scheme fell from a peak of $169 million in 2016 to $152 million last year, with 55,000 fewer people using it.
Protecting Singapore’s vulnerable: Abuse of maids on the rise despite stiff penalties
There were 28 cases of maid abuse cases charged last year, the highest since 2014. This is an increase from 10 cases in 2016 and 20 cases in 2017.
Nearly as many men as women want flexi-work: Survey
The desire among men for more flexi-work options is driven by millennials, according to the company that did the poll.
'Rubber hill' leaves behind a heap of problems
A heap of scrap rubber materials weighing nearly 3,000 tonnes has been reportedly left for more than four years at a site at Sarimbun Recycling Park in Lim Chu Kang.
Ian Fang and Boris Lin make peace after public spat over Carrie Wong
Wong's boyfriend, Lin, said he has reached "a common understanding" with Fang.