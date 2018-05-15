Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, May 15.
SCDF NSF who died would 'always help people, never complain, and never give up'
Corporal Kok Yuen Chin, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman who died during a celebration gone wrong, was well-liked by colleagues for his optimism and determination to push through challenges.
VIDEO: Dozens killed in clashes as tens of thousands protest US embassy in Jerusalem on Gaza border
At least 55, including a eight children aged under 16, were killed as clashes broke out at five points along the Gaza border hours before the opening of the embassy.
Anwar's release from jail delayed, Pardons Board to now meet on May 16 on PMO's request
It was earlier reported that Anwar's daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is PKR vice-president, said that the Pardons Board committee would meet on Tuesday to discuss his Royal Pardon.
Surabaya attacks: When even wives and children of terrorists become fair game
The world was shocked this week to learn that an Indonesian couple had involved their four children, one of whom was just nine years old, in a coordinated suicide attack on three churches across Surabaya.
Brother's greatest gift - his kidney
T'ang Quartet brothers talk about arduous journey to donate kidney to younger sibling.
VIDEO: Aloha Poke apologises for dead spider found in customer's salad bowl; closes Katong kitchen for 2 days
The woman found a dead spider "limp and soaked with sauce, at the base" of her salad bowl. "It wasn't small," she said.
Ingredients that go into successful leadership
The fourth-generation ministers already occupy a sizeable number of Cabinet posts, and MPs took the opportunity to list the ingredients of what they saw as successful leadership.
11 workplace deaths so far this year, including six at construction sites: Manpower Ministry
This is a significant increase from the eight workplace deaths in the same period last year - Jan to May 13.
Outbreak of dog flu in Pasir Ris Farmway shelters
More than 500 dogs at shelters in Pasir Ris Farmway have been hit by dog flu, in what is the worst contagious disease outbreak here in recent years.
VIDEO: New York killer nanny sentenced to life in prison for murder of children
A former New York nanny was sentenced to life behind bars for murdering two young children in her care five years ago in a case that tormented parents worldwide.