Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, May 15.

SCDF NSF who died would 'always help people, never complain, and never give up'



Corporal Kok Yuen Chin was well-liked by colleagues for his optimism and determination to push through challenges. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/KOK YUEN CHIN



Corporal Kok Yuen Chin, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman who died during a celebration gone wrong, was well-liked by colleagues for his optimism and determination to push through challenges.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Dozens killed in clashes as tens of thousands protest US embassy in Jerusalem on Gaza border



Palestinians carry a demonstrator injured during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



At least 55, including a eight children aged under 16, were killed as clashes broke out at five points along the Gaza border hours before the opening of the embassy.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar's release from jail delayed, Pardons Board to now meet on May 16 on PMO's request



According to the PKR, the Pardons Board will meet on May 16, 2018 to discuss the application for a Royal Pardon for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



It was earlier reported that Anwar's daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is PKR vice-president, said that the Pardons Board committee would meet on Tuesday to discuss his Royal Pardon.

READ MORE HERE

Surabaya attacks: When even wives and children of terrorists become fair game



Indonesia's first female suicide bomber Puji Kuswati with her family. PHOTO: INDONESIAN POLICE



The world was shocked this week to learn that an Indonesian couple had involved their four children, one of whom was just nine years old, in a coordinated suicide attack on three churches across Surabaya.

READ MORE HERE

Brother's greatest gift - his kidney



From left: Musicians Leslie and Lionel Tan of the T'ang Quartet with their younger brother, lawyer Leroy Tan. In January last year, Leslie donated his left kidney to Leroy, who was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2013. Both older brothers had quickly stepped forward to be donors, but one obstacle followed another before the successful transplant was carried out at the Singapore General Hospital. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



T'ang Quartet brothers talk about arduous journey to donate kidney to younger sibling.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Aloha Poke apologises for dead spider found in customer's salad bowl; closes Katong kitchen for 2 days



Facebook user Siew Ping wrote about her "amazing spiderman" experience in a post, which has since been shared widely online. She found a dead spider, which was "limp and soaked with sauce, at the base" of her salad bowl. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SIEW PING



The woman found a dead spider "limp and soaked with sauce, at the base" of her salad bowl. "It wasn't small," she said.

READ MORE HERE

Ingredients that go into successful leadership



Parliament's reopening has thrust Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing into a more prominent role. PHOTO: YOUTUBE/GOV.SG



The fourth-generation ministers already occupy a sizeable number of Cabinet posts, and MPs took the opportunity to list the ingredients of what they saw as successful leadership.

READ MORE HERE

11 workplace deaths so far this year, including six at construction sites: Manpower Ministry



The number of workplace deaths this year has already exceeded that of last year, which saw eight such fatalities, including one at a construction site. PHOTO: ST FILE



This is a significant increase from the eight workplace deaths in the same period last year - Jan to May 13.

READ MORE HERE

Outbreak of dog flu in Pasir Ris Farmway shelters



Veterinarians worry the dog flu is a new strain of the disease that animals have no immunity against. PHOTO: ST FILE



More than 500 dogs at shelters in Pasir Ris Farmway have been hit by dog flu, in what is the worst contagious disease outbreak here in recent years.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: New York killer nanny sentenced to life in prison for murder of children



A jury in April found Yoselyn Ortega guilty of murdering two children, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison. PHOTO: REUTERS



A former New York nanny was sentenced to life behind bars for murdering two young children in her care five years ago in a case that tormented parents worldwide.

READ MORE HERE