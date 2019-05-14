Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 14.

Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping after China raises tariffs on US goods in tit-for-tat move

A gauge of global stocks shed a further 1.9 per cent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop in more than five months. China’s yuan currency fell to its lowest level since December and oil futures slumped.

Cab companies could be allowed to bid for COEs

Taxi operators may soon be allowed to compete with car buyers for certificates of entitlement again - a move which may fuel competition for COEs.

Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew after mosques attacked

Police fired tear gas at mobs attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops and imposed a curfew after the worst outbreak of sectarian violence since the Easter bombings.

Hyflux has cash to last 2-3 months, says founder Olivia Lum

The troubled water treatment firm is in a race against time to nail down new investors to keep operations going and avoid liquidation.

Indonesia's quest for a new capital gains fresh impetus

News that Indonesia is looking to relocate its capital city has been received enthusiastically by those hoping their cities will be picked as the new location.

Millennials find their calling in unheard-of jobs

Jobs that previously sounded obscure and niche are becoming less unusual today, said Ms Feon Ang, vice-president at LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions for Asia-Pacific.

Singaporean couple's nightmare Bali vacation

The couple said they were robbed, hospitalised and harassed during their four-day getaway.

HIV data leak: Lawyer for Mikhy Farrera-Brochez quits

The lawyer cited false accusations made by Farrera-Brochez as a reason why he is no longer acting for the American who is at the centre of the HIV database leak in Singapore.

Condo design for Pearl Bank site unveiled

A beacon comprising two curved towers linked at the roof by sky bridges will replace the Pearl Bank Apartments landmark in Outram.

Hollywood star Doris Day dead at 97

The Doris Day Animal Foundation said the actress and animal rights activist died at her Carmel Valley, California home, after a short illness.

