Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 1

Tuesday, May 1.

Video: Donald Trump confirms Singapore as possible site for Kim Jong Un summit, but prefers DMZ's Peace House



The Peace House, the venue for the inter-Korean summit on April 27, 2018, is pictured at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, on April 18, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



"We're looking at various countries, including Singapore. And we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ Peace House/Freedom House," said the US President.

Full-time national serviceman, 19, dies after being warded for heat stroke



Private Dave Lee Han Xuan was taken to hospital after he showed signs of heat injury upon completing an 8km fast march at Bedok Camp on April 18. PHOTO: FACEBOOK



Private Dave Lee Han Xuan had completed an 8km fast march at Bedok Camp on April 18 when he displayed signs of heat injury. He subsequently fell into a coma.

Historian Thum Ping Tjin appears to be involved in coordinated attempt to subvert parliamentary processes: Charles Chong



Historian Thum Ping Tjin before the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods. PHOTO: GOV.SG



Mr Chong, chairman of the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods, said Dr Thum may have had a hand in crafting an open letter signed by academics worldwide to defend him.

Acupuncture scoring points with hospital patients



Acupuncture is now more widely accepted and has found a place in several hospitals and clinics, complementing Western medication and the way doctors treat their patients. PHOTOS KUA CHEE SIONG



The younger generation seems increasingly open to opting for acupuncture therapy, while a shift in attitude towards TCM practice is seen not only among Chinese patients.

Video: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says has new 'proof' of Iran's nuclear weapons programme



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he describes how Iran has continued with its nuclear capabilities with the purpose of making atomic weapons, in the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 30, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Netanyahu said in a televised addressed that the nuclear weapons plan could be activated at any time, as the US considers whether to pull out of the atomic accord with Tehran.

Malaysia election: BN's Johor bastion a crucible of 'Malay tsunami'



Mr Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, 25, who is contesting in the Muar parliamentary ward, speaking at a Pakatan Harapan rally last night in the Johor town. PH candidates say they are confident of a significant shift in Malay support in their favour, judging by the response they get at rallies in the state. ST PHOTO: MOHD KHALID BABA



Candidates from opposition pact Pakatan Harapan say they are confident of a significant shift in Malay support in their favour, judging by the response they get at rallies in the state.

Video: One found dead after fire engulfs Bedok South Road flat



Firefighters responding to the fire at Blk 18 Bedok South Road at 8.22pm, had to force their way into the three-room flat. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Firefighters had to force their way into the three-room flat, with the victim found lying motionless and pronounced dead inside the unit by an SCDF paramedic.

More people arrested for illegal gambling activities



A man placed in handcuffs following a raid by police on an illegal gambling den in Petain Road on March 23, 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The increase is unexpected, say people in the social service sector and former gamblers, given that online gambling is becoming more popular.

KKH apologises for wrong medication that was 'mistakenly dispensed' to toddler



The girl's mother, Ms Lau Jia Hui, made a Facebook post about the incident on April 26, 2018. She said the hospital told her to discard the medication as it had been opened and used before. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LAU JIA HUI



While checking the medicines, the girl's parents peeled off the sticker with her name on it and found another patient's name tag sticker underneath.

US allies, metals producers await Trump's decision on tariff exemption



Steel collies from German steel manufacturer Salzgitter AG are stored in Salzgitter, Germany, on March 22, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



With the deadline for exemptions to expire looming, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US President had not yet made a decision on whether any countries would get extended relief.

