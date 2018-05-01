Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, May 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, May 1.
Video: Donald Trump confirms Singapore as possible site for Kim Jong Un summit, but prefers DMZ's Peace House
"We're looking at various countries, including Singapore. And we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ Peace House/Freedom House," said the US President.
Full-time national serviceman, 19, dies after being warded for heat stroke
Private Dave Lee Han Xuan had completed an 8km fast march at Bedok Camp on April 18 when he displayed signs of heat injury. He subsequently fell into a coma.
Historian Thum Ping Tjin appears to be involved in coordinated attempt to subvert parliamentary processes: Charles Chong
Mr Chong, chairman of the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods, said Dr Thum may have had a hand in crafting an open letter signed by academics worldwide to defend him.
Acupuncture scoring points with hospital patients
The younger generation seems increasingly open to opting for acupuncture therapy, while a shift in attitude towards TCM practice is seen not only among Chinese patients.
Video: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says has new 'proof' of Iran's nuclear weapons programme
Mr Netanyahu said in a televised addressed that the nuclear weapons plan could be activated at any time, as the US considers whether to pull out of the atomic accord with Tehran.
Malaysia election: BN's Johor bastion a crucible of 'Malay tsunami'
Candidates from opposition pact Pakatan Harapan say they are confident of a significant shift in Malay support in their favour, judging by the response they get at rallies in the state.
Video: One found dead after fire engulfs Bedok South Road flat
Firefighters had to force their way into the three-room flat, with the victim found lying motionless and pronounced dead inside the unit by an SCDF paramedic.
More people arrested for illegal gambling activities
The increase is unexpected, say people in the social service sector and former gamblers, given that online gambling is becoming more popular.
KKH apologises for wrong medication that was 'mistakenly dispensed' to toddler
While checking the medicines, the girl's parents peeled off the sticker with her name on it and found another patient's name tag sticker underneath.
US allies, metals producers await Trump's decision on tariff exemption
With the deadline for exemptions to expire looming, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US President had not yet made a decision on whether any countries would get extended relief.