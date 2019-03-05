Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 5

BCA orders unauthorised level at The Alexcier to be demolished by early April
The unauthorised level is the size of eight three-room HDB flats and boasts various living spaces with workstations, beds, a kitchen and a meeting room.
Manufacturing growth slows for sixth straight month
The easing PMI was not unexpected given regional softness and the Chinese New Year holiday in early February, said an analyst.
Family sues American Club after teen injured by shards from shattered glass door
A teenager was injured by glass shards inside a shower facility at the American Club when the glass door shattered.
Hackers find 26 vulnerabilities in govt bug bounty programme, all bugs fixed
The Government invited 400 "white hat" hackers, or ethical hackers, last December to look for internal vulnerabilities in a handful of systems and websites.
Library users can borrow up to 32 books each time from April 1
Each book can be kept for up to 21 days.
Eco Lake at Botanic Gardens gone? Director clears the air, adding no random changes made
The plants around the Eco Lake were there to encourage wildlife to inhabit the lakeside environment, which may make the lake itself appear smaller than it actually was, its director said.
Ang Mo Kio 'rooftop carpark farm' to grow four tonnes of vegetables monthly
The farm can currently grow up to 25 different types of vegetables, such as nai bai, kai lan and cai xin.
US girl, 11, charged with child abuse in death of 1-year-old she was left to care for
The mother of the boy had left him in the care of adult members of the 11-year-old's family.
Car drives into swimming pool at Geylang condominium
One photo posted on social media suggests the car could have been driven over several metres of a grass patch and onto a pedestrian path before entering the swimming pool.
Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry dead at 52
Perry had been in Los Angeles working on the television series Riverdale, an adaptation of the Archie comic books in which he plays Archie’s father Fred Andrews, when he suffered the stroke last Wednesday.