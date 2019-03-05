Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 5

BCA orders unauthorised level at The Alexcier to be demolished by early April





An additional floor was found to have been added to eight-storey multi-user industrial development The Alexcier at 237 Alexandra Road. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN





The unauthorised level is the size of eight three-room HDB flats and boasts various living spaces with workstations, beds, a kitchen and a meeting room.

Manufacturing growth slows for sixth straight month





A worker at the manufacturing department at the MedTech facility, Racer Technology, which designs and manufactures high-value medical devices and lab equipment. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG





The easing PMI was not unexpected given regional softness and the Chinese New Year holiday in early February, said an analyst.

Family sues American Club after teen injured by shards from shattered glass door





In last July's incident, the teenager was about to shower at the American Club's shower facility when the glass door shattered as she slid it shut, causing injuries to her arms and legs. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO





A teenager was injured by glass shards inside a shower facility at the American Club when the glass door shattered.

Hackers find 26 vulnerabilities in govt bug bounty programme, all bugs fixed





Mr Teo Wei Sheng was one of 400 ethical hackers who took part in the Government Bug Bounty Programme. The 22-year-old found two vulnerabilities and was given US$1,000 (S$1,300) for his efforts. PHOTO: GOVTECH





The Government invited 400 "white hat" hackers, or ethical hackers, last December to look for internal vulnerabilities in a handful of systems and websites.

Library users can borrow up to 32 books each time from April 1





From April 1, the National Library Board will let users take out 16 physical books and 16 e-books. Each book may be kept for up to 21 days. ST PHOTO: SONG TAO





Each book can be kept for up to 21 days.

Eco Lake at Botanic Gardens gone? Director clears the air, adding no random changes made





The Eco Lake is part of the Gardens' "buffer zone", which was not inscribed by Unesco and therefore open to change, says Dr Nigel Taylor. PHOTOS: SAHIBA CHAWDHARY, LIANHE ZAOBAO





The plants around the Eco Lake were there to encourage wildlife to inhabit the lakeside environment, which may make the lake itself appear smaller than it actually was, its director said.

Ang Mo Kio 'rooftop carpark farm' to grow four tonnes of vegetables monthly





At the height of production, the 1,800 sq m rooftop farm aims to grow up to four tonnes of veggies a month. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN





The farm can currently grow up to 25 different types of vegetables, such as nai bai, kai lan and cai xin.

US girl, 11, charged with child abuse in death of 1-year-old she was left to care for





One-year-old Paxton Davis died after suffering severe upper body trauma when left in the care of an 11-year-old girl last week. PHOTO: GO FUND ME





The mother of the boy had left him in the care of adult members of the 11-year-old's family.

Car drives into swimming pool at Geylang condominium





The red car could have driven over several metres of a grass patch and onto a pedestrian path before entering the swimming pool. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/ROADS.SG, SHEN XING CHEN





One photo posted on social media suggests the car could have been driven over several metres of a grass patch and onto a pedestrian path before entering the swimming pool.

Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry dead at 52





Actor Luke Perry arrives for the press line of Riverdale at Comic Con in San Diego on July 21, 2018. PHOTO: AFP





Perry had been in Los Angeles working on the television series Riverdale, an adaptation of the Archie comic books in which he plays Archie’s father Fred Andrews, when he suffered the stroke last Wednesday.

