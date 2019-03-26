Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 26.
Two men investigated for Facebook comments about throwing an egg at Shanmugam
Both men are currently assisting the police with investigations, for the offence of communicating an electronic record to incite violence under Section 267C of the Penal Code.
Exiled former premier Thaksin says Thailand's election 'rigged' by junta
He cited, as an example, “the way they recorded the result and then they stopped and even the ECT chairman said they have to stop because there is no calculator”.
Baby 'dumped' by S'pore couple in Taiwan: Forensic test finds child was born alive
A forensic doctor conducted a test by placing the lungs and other organs in a basin of water. The doctor found that the lungs floated to the top, which he said indicated the baby had been able to breathe on its own after it was born.
In rare cases of abandoned babies here, one mum left newborn infant in hospital, another on staircase
Over the past decade, from 2009 to last year, 16 abandoned babies were found here.
Mandarin Gardens fails in collective sale attempt despite record reserve price of $2.9 billion
On Sunday, the day the collective sales agreement expired, the agreement had only been signed by 68 per cent of the units, below the 80 per cent required for the land to be put up for sale.
Hyflux investors plan Hong Lim Park protest on Saturday
Several Hyflux investors will be staging a protest at the Speakers' Corner at Hong Lim Park on Saturday to vent their anger over the state of affairs at the troubled water treatment company.
Pro-marijuana liberalisation party may prove kingmaker in Thai polls
With no clear winner in Thailand's general election on Sunday, the kingdom's parliamentary politics has now entered unpredictable territory not seen in two decades.
NEA's pay-as-you-throw idea triggers memes and serious debate
One photo showed the white-and-blue Electronic Road Pricing gantry photoshopped onto a rubbish chute with the caption "Electronic Rubbish Pricing".
Maid who stole from Changi Airport Group chairman's family sentenced to 26 months' jail
The judge said that aggravating factors in this case included the sheer number of items stolen, the high value of some of them and the prolonged period over which the thefts took place.
At 89, she helps recovering drug addicts reconnect with families
The housewife, affectionately known as Shao Hua Jie to residents at the halfway house in Yew Siang Road, has helped to reconcile more than 200 former drug addicts with their families.