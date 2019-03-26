Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 26.

Two men investigated for Facebook comments about throwing an egg at Shanmugam



In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on March 25 that a report was lodged against a 20-year-old male netizen who had left a comment on a Facebook post suggesting that he wanted to throw an egg at Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam. PHOTO: ST FILE



Both men are currently assisting the police with investigations, for the offence of communicating an electronic record to incite violence under Section 267C of the Penal Code.

Exiled former premier Thaksin says Thailand's election 'rigged' by junta



Former Thailand prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said that he was not sure the new government would be stable and sustainable for a full term. PHOTO: AFP



He cited, as an example, “the way they recorded the result and then they stopped and even the ECT chairman said they have to stop because there is no calculator”.

Baby 'dumped' by S'pore couple in Taiwan: Forensic test finds child was born alive



A 24-year-old woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend from Singapore have been identified as key suspects, according to Taiwanese media reports. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE



A forensic doctor conducted a test by placing the lungs and other organs in a basin of water. The doctor found that the lungs floated to the top, which he said indicated the baby had been able to breathe on its own after it was born.

In rare cases of abandoned babies here, one mum left newborn infant in hospital, another on staircase



Cleaners found the body of a newborn girl in a food waste bin outside a restaurant in Taipei last month. PHOTO: UNITED DAILY NEWS OF TAIWAN



Over the past decade, from 2009 to last year, 16 abandoned babies were found here.

Mandarin Gardens fails in collective sale attempt despite record reserve price of $2.9 billion



In February this year, Mandarin Gardens raised its asking price to $2.927 billion to encourage more owners to agree to the collective sale. PHOTO: ST FILE



On Sunday, the day the collective sales agreement expired, the agreement had only been signed by 68 per cent of the units, below the 80 per cent required for the land to be put up for sale.

Hyflux investors plan Hong Lim Park protest on Saturday



The protest, which is planned from 3pm to 4pm , comes days before an important scheme meeting on April 5, where Hyflux creditors will vote on a rescue plan. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Several Hyflux investors will be staging a protest at the Speakers' Corner at Hong Lim Park on Saturday to vent their anger over the state of affairs at the troubled water treatment company.

Pro-marijuana liberalisation party may prove kingmaker in Thai polls



The Pheu Thai Party's candidate for prime minister, Ms Sudarat Keyuraphan, leaving after a news conference yesterday. PHOTO: AFP



With no clear winner in Thailand's general election on Sunday, the kingdom's parliamentary politics has now entered unpredictable territory not seen in two decades.

NEA's pay-as-you-throw idea triggers memes and serious debate



The pilot could involve bin chutes that use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to track how much waste a household produces. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



One photo showed the white-and-blue Electronic Road Pricing gantry photoshopped onto a rubbish chute with the caption "Electronic Rubbish Pricing".

Maid who stole from Changi Airport Group chairman's family sentenced to 26 months' jail



Indonesian Parti Liyani, 45, who committed the offences while she was working for the Liew household from 2007 to 2016, was found guilty of four counts of theft on March 20, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The judge said that aggravating factors in this case included the sheer number of items stolen, the high value of some of them and the prolonged period over which the thefts took place.

At 89, she helps recovering drug addicts reconnect with families



Madam Khaw Seow Wah playing worship songs with Pastor Simon Neo (seated with guitar) as well as residents and staff of Christian halfway house Breakthrough Missions. Madam Khaw, a long-time volunteer at the halfway house, has helped to reconcile more than 200 former drug addicts with their families. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The housewife, affectionately known as Shao Hua Jie to residents at the halfway house in Yew Siang Road, has helped to reconcile more than 200 former drug addicts with their families.

