Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 19.
Hong Kong MTR train crash blamed on Thales signalling system linked to Joo Koon collision
In the November 2017 incident in Singapore, a “software logic issue” prevented communication between equipment on board the train and trackside.
Dutch police arrest suspect in Utrecht shooting: Officials
The suspect was identified by police as 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, who was born in Turkey.
Rifle training opened up to soldiers who are not combat-fit under new curriculum
NSFs graded PES E, who typically take on positions such as admin support assistants or supply assistants, will get to try out the SAR-21 weapon by using a shooting simulator in an indoor virtual firing range.
Police probing case after woman dies following Botox treatment in clinic
Ms Lau Li Ting, a property agent, fell into a coma after her treatment on March 8. She died five days later.
Drinking water not best way to cool body, study finds
Cooling before exercise, being heat acclimatised and having good aerobic fitness are all better ways to maximise performance in a hot environment.
Paris police chief sacked after Champs-Elysees rioting
The police's failure to keep the Paris protests from spiralling out of control over the weekend again cast a harsh spotlight on their tactics.
Residents appeal for safer road after fatal accident at Marine Parade roundabout
One resident said the roundabout was very dangerous, with many people - most of whom had young children - walking along it on a daily basis.
Kinokuniya at Liang Court to close after 36 years of operation
The Japanese bookstore has three other retail outlets in Singapore, located at Ngee Ann City, Bugis Junction and Jem.
ST Podcast: How you can fund your retirement systematically with equities or stocks
Find out why merely having a stock portfolio isn't enough, if it's messy like rojak.
Football: Ex-England star David Beckham admits using phone while driving, police say
The 43-year-old was charged after a member of the public told police they saw him on the phone while at the wheel of his Bentley in London.