Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 19

Hong Kong MTR train crash blamed on Thales signalling system linked to Joo Koon collision



The collision of the two Mass Transit Railway trains happened at around 3am on the Tsuen Wan line when the train operator was testing a new signalling system. PHOTOS: HONG KONG MTR



In the November 2017 incident in Singapore, a “software logic issue” prevented communication between equipment on board the train and trackside.

Dutch police arrest suspect in Utrecht shooting: Officials



Emergency services stand at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, Netherlands, where a shooting took place on March 18, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The suspect was identified by police as 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, who was born in Turkey.

Rifle training opened up to soldiers who are not combat-fit under new curriculum



Recruits exercising at School Five of the Basic Military Training Centre yesterday. "The mission and purpose of School Five is to transform recruits into confident, competent and committed soldiers," said its commanding officer, LTC Sim Kian Hwa. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



NSFs graded PES E, who typically take on positions such as admin support assistants or supply assistants, will get to try out the SAR-21 weapon by using a shooting simulator in an indoor virtual firing range.

Police probing case after woman dies following Botox treatment in clinic



Ms Lau Li Ting's mother at the wake held in Tampines last week. Ms Lau had gone for Botox treatment at a clinic on the fringe of the business district and ended up in the accident and emergency department of SGH on March 8. Doctors told her family her heart had stopped for some time and there was little activity in her brain. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



Ms Lau Li Ting, a property agent, fell into a coma after her treatment on March 8. She died five days later.

Drinking water not best way to cool body, study finds



The findings could help athletes - and even people in occupational settings, like soldiers, firefighters and policemen - fight the heat. PHOTO: ST FILE



Cooling before exercise, being heat acclimatised and having good aerobic fitness are all better ways to maximise performance in a hot environment.

Paris police chief sacked after Champs-Elysees rioting



Head of Paris police, 66-year-old Michel Delpuech, has been fired and would be replaced on Wednesday. PHOTO: AFP



The police's failure to keep the Paris protests from spiralling out of control over the weekend again cast a harsh spotlight on their tactics.

Residents appeal for safer road after fatal accident at Marine Parade roundabout



An 82-year-old female pedestrian died after an accident with a car at a roundabout in Marine Parade on March 18, 2019. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF SANDRA ZECASPER



One resident said the roundabout was very dangerous, with many people - most of whom had young children - walking along it on a daily basis.

Kinokuniya at Liang Court to close after 36 years of operation



The outlet, which opened at Liang Court in River Valley Road in 1983, was the bookstore chain's first branch in an Asian country outside Japan. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



The Japanese bookstore has three other retail outlets in Singapore, located at Ngee Ann City, Bugis Junction and Jem.

ST Podcast: How you can fund your retirement systematically with equities or stocks



Money Hacks hosts Ernest Luis (back row, left) and Chris Lim host the co-founders of Aggregate Asset Management (from row from left) - Wong Seak Eng, Eric Kong and Kevin Tok - as they talk about how you can fund your retirement systematically with value investing in equities or stocks.



Find out why merely having a stock portfolio isn't enough, if it's messy like rojak.

Football: Ex-England star David Beckham admits using phone while driving, police say



David Beckham at the unveiling of his LA Galaxy statue at Legends Plaza in Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, USA on March 2, 2019. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS



The 43-year-old was charged after a member of the public told police they saw him on the phone while at the wheel of his Bentley in London.

