Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, June 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 25.
US-China trade tensions unlikely to lead to crisis, but could see long-term split in global economy: PM Lee
"They are going to have a bifurcation of technology, of markets, of trust. I think that is a very bad consequence for the world," said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday
Monday night’s disruptions was the second incident involving drones at Changi Airport in less than a week.
Trump imposes new, 'hard-hitting' sanctions on Iran amid tensions
US President Donald Trump said the new sanctions were in part a response to last week's downing of a US drone, but would have happened anyway.
Sembawang GRC going all out to halt two big dengue clusters in Woodlands
This comes amid the current epidemic affecting Singapore. Grassroots activists and students have also been mobilised to help.
Young people are too embarrassed to show kindness in public: Poll
The Singapore Kindness Movement survey also found that parents feel they should play a main role in educating their kids on graciousness.
All schools in Pasir Gudang district hit by toxic fumes ordered to close for three days
This is to allow the authorities to work on clearing the pollution.
Anwar-Azmin feud over Malaysia gay sex videos seen cooling after Mahathir's exit promise
PKR No. 2 Azmin Ali's rise over the past five years has led to a rift within the party, says ST Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Fewer illegal massage parlours detected last year
Owners caught for the first time now face harsher penalties, including a fine of up 10 times the previous sum, for operating without the right papers.
Real or fake? 4 ways to find out if your $50 or $100 note is a counterfeit
Police received several reports between March and May of fake portrait series notes being used at convenience stores, restaurants and retail outlets.
More inclusive arts activities for kids of all abilities
Arts groups and public institutions see the arts as a way to help children of different abilities learn to enjoy the arts as well as one another's company.