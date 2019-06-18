Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, June 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 18.
From Marsiling to Changi for $9: 'Fraudulent' Gojek bookings see riders travel on the cheap
These fares could be up to 75 per cent cheaper than official ones set by ride-hailing company Gojek.
Fewer cyber threats detected here last year, but online crime still rising: CSA report
Online crime now accounts for a fifth of all crimes in Singapore, said the Cyber Security Agency.
Global swine fever outbreaks set to push up pork prices in Singapore
Import prices are up 10 per cent since April amid the outbreak in Asia. So far, importers have absorbed the price hikes.
Father arrested for alleged murder of his two-year-old child
The 34-year-old man was also found injured inside the same bedroom where the child was.
Hong Kong police chief tries to calm nerves as hundreds demand dialogue with Carrie Lam
He clarified that his earlier comments on rioting only applied to "the behaviour displayed by some protesters" who threw bricks or metal poles at officers.
Resisting the polarising pull of US-China rivalry
As tensions mount, a number of like-minded countries are pushing back on pressures to choose between the US and China, says Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities chairman Chan Heng Chee.
Maids' Sunday side business on weekends against the law
Some maids are selling fake branded goods, banned contraceptives and slimming products at rented spaces in Lucky Plaza.
Xi Jinping to visit North Korea this week, first by a Chinese president in more than a decade
The trip comes as Beijing tightens relations with Pyongyang amid tensions with the United States.
Iran says it will exceed nuke deal's enriched uranium limit in 10 days
The move is likely to strain tensions with Washington further, but Iran added that European nations still had time to save a landmark nuclear deal.
Hate lining up for the fitting room? Stores turn to technology to address gripes about queues and more
Retailers are using mobile apps and image recognition so shoppers can hunt for items and avoid long queues.