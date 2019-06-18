Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, June 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 18.

From Marsiling to Changi for $9: 'Fraudulent' Gojek bookings see riders travel on the cheap



A compromise of the Gojek app has also been mooted as a possible reason behind the unusually cheap rides. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



These fares could be up to 75 per cent cheaper than official ones set by ride-hailing company Gojek.

Fewer cyber threats detected here last year, but online crime still rising: CSA report



Cyber crime now accounts for almost 20 per cent of all crime in Singapore, with one in five incidents being investigated under the Computer Misuse Act. PHOTO: REUTERS



Online crime now accounts for a fifth of all crimes in Singapore, said the Cyber Security Agency.

Global swine fever outbreaks set to push up pork prices in Singapore



Importers here said that while existing agreements have allowed them to absorb the increases so far, consumers should prepare to fork out more in the coming months. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



Import prices are up 10 per cent since April amid the outbreak in Asia. So far, importers have absorbed the price hikes.

Father arrested for alleged murder of his two-year-old child



A photo of the door of the flat in Rivervale Crescent where a two-year-old child was found lying motionless in the bedroom. ST PHOTO: CHERYL TEH



The 34-year-old man was also found injured inside the same bedroom where the child was.

Hong Kong police chief tries to calm nerves as hundreds demand dialogue with Carrie Lam



Protesters outside Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's office in the afternoon on June 17, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



He clarified that his earlier comments on rioting only applied to "the behaviour displayed by some protesters" who threw bricks or metal poles at officers.

Resisting the polarising pull of US-China rivalry



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



As tensions mount, a number of like-minded countries are pushing back on pressures to choose between the US and China, says Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities chairman Chan Heng Chee.

Maids' Sunday side business on weekends against the law



Some shops on this stretch of the fourth floor in Lucky Plaza have been rented out to maids who peddle counterfeit luxury handbags, unregistered slimming pills and contraceptives on their days off. Their goods also include unapproved beauty products, imitation designer wallets and fake branded watches. ST PHOTO: CALVIN YANG



Some maids are selling fake branded goods, banned contraceptives and slimming products at rented spaces in Lucky Plaza.

Xi Jinping to visit North Korea this week, first by a Chinese president in more than a decade



Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea will mark the first there by a Chinese president in more than a decade. PHOTO: AFP



The trip comes as Beijing tightens relations with Pyongyang amid tensions with the United States.

Iran says it will exceed nuke deal's enriched uranium limit in 10 days



Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Teheran is reducing compliance with a 2015 nuclear pact in protest over the US' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and reimposition of sanctions last year. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The move is likely to strain tensions with Washington further, but Iran added that European nations still had time to save a landmark nuclear deal.

Hate lining up for the fitting room? Stores turn to technology to address gripes about queues and more



Bangkok-based fashion retailer Pomelo has an online booking system on its mobile app where customers can book a fitting room, as long as they are 1km from the store, and browse while waiting for their turn. ST PHOTO: ZHANG XUAN



Retailers are using mobile apps and image recognition so shoppers can hunt for items and avoid long queues.

