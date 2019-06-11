Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, June 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 11.

Fear of losing rights and distrust in China's judiciary helped mobilise opposition in Hong Kong

Hong Kongers worry that the "one country, two systems" principle is under threat, says ST Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang.

Drifting in South China Sea for 80 hours, Singapore diving enthusiast stayed sane by talking to his watch and life buoy

At one point, Singaporean John Low was so exhausted and thirsty that he began hallucinating, hearing voices urging him to let go of his ring buoy.

Q3 hiring prospects in Singapore to remain stable: Survey

The resulting net employment outlook is forecast to remain relatively stable at +12 per cent, but a slower pace in hiring is likely.

1-Altitude employee found dead in construction manhole on roof of One Raffles Place

MOM said the man had fallen into a four-metre deep pit in an area cordoned off for exterior building cleaning works.

Former actor Joshua Ang says 'nightmare' confinement nanny landed his baby boy in ICU

He said the nanny had overfed his child by more than double the 60ml amount recommended by their pediatrician, causing him to choke on milk.

China unlikely to budge on fundamental change: Leading American economist

The economist said Washington's tactic of using tariffs for leverage will not succeed with Beijing.

One dead as helicopter crash-lands on Manhattan building

The crash started a fire and the 54-storey building reportedly shook from the impact. The pilot, who presumably died, was the only person on board the chopper.

Female secondary school teacher jailed for sexual acts with underage male student

The student's mother found out about their relationship when she uncovered letters folded into heart shapes in her son's bag.

Court sets aside SIA's default win against US firm over sale of plane

It said a court hearing is needed to determine if the airline was entitled to end the deal after the US firm failed to complete the transaction,

Will we ever witness a dusty warrior like Nadal again?

By challenging himself Nadal offers us a gift: the opportunity occasionally to witness the unthinkable, says ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

