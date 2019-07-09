Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 9.

Parliament: Electoral boundaries committee not set up yet, changes to polling afoot



The update was given on July 8, 2019 in a written response to a parliamentary question by Mr Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC), who asked Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong if the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee had been formed or when it will be set up. PHOTO: ST FILE



A committee that reviews the boundaries of electoral wards, one of the most telling signs an election is near, has not been appointed.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Motorists to face stiffer penalties for dangerous and careless driving



Irresponsible driving offences, which were previously dealt with under the Road Traffic Act (RTA) and the Penal Code, will now be consolidated under the RTA, specifically into two classes: dangerous and careless driving. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



For instance, a first-time offender convicted of causing death by dangerous driving will face up to eight years in jail, three years more than the maximum provision under current laws, as well as a minimum disqualification period of 10 years.

READ MORE HERE

Google, Spotify, Twitter targeting Singapore youth with career scheme offers in New York stint



NewYork.SG participants at a Spotify workshop in March last year. Participants in the career development scheme are flown to New York, where each is assigned an adviser who sets weekly challenges and figures out what the person wants to achieve. They will also get career support for up to two years. PHOTOS: NEWYORK.SG



NewYork.SG is a month-long programme where professionals from major companies conduct workshops for participants who are looking to work in the creative and technological fields.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kongers planning fresh rallies for next two weekends



In messages circulating on social media and online, anonymous protesters have called for fresh rallies on July 13, 14 and 21 in Sheung Shui, Shatin and Tseung Kwan O, all three of them in the New Territories. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Some protesters also want to put pressure on the Bank of China and Hong Kong broadcaster TVB.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM Mahathir says Malays free to join any party but should not form new ones



Malaysia's Prime Minister Mohamad admitted that he received flak from colleagues on the Pakatan Harapan presidential council after his remarks last week were seen as encouraging Malays, particularly those from Umno, to only join his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. PHOTO: REUTERS



Dr Mahathir said his intention was to dissuade politicians from forming more Malay-based parties and further splitting the community's vote.

READ MORE HERE

Riding the crest of an e-scooter tsunami: How cities are coping with the popular PMD



A boy riding an e-scooter in front of The Louvre’s Pyramid in Paris. Such devices are especially popular among foreign visitors and are often seen parked outside the city’s tourist sights. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Cheap, available and easily unlocked with a phone app, the device has become wildly popular in many cities but perils lurk.

READ MORE HERE

9 in 10 PMD users believe they are considerate but other road users disagree, survey finds



The Road Sense Index, which studied attitudes and expectations of road users, found that only two in 10 felt that PMD riders watch out for them, in stark contrast to the nine in 10 PMD users who say they keep an eye out for pedestrians and cyclists on shared pavements. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The same survey found that only two in 10 felt that PMD riders watch out for them.

READ MORE HERE

British Airways crew suspended after running naked in Singapore hotel



The cabin crew had smuggled alcohol from the plane to "have a good time" during their layover after a 14-hour flight from Heathrow Airport in London, The Sun reported.



The cabin crew had smuggled alcohol from the plane to "have a good time" during their layover after a 14-hour flight from Heathrow Airport in London.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested for alleged use of counterfeit $50 notes, believed to have printed his own notes



Six $50 notes which are believed to be counterfeits, a printer, some printing papers and clothing were seized as case exhibits. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



The man is believed to have used them on at least two occasions to purchase items of low value.

READ MORE HERE

Instagram moves on online bullying with pop-up warning



"It's our responsibility to create a safe environment on Instagram," said Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. PHOTO: REUTERS



Apart from the warning to people as they are preparing to post abusive remarks, another new tool being rolled out is aimed at limiting the spread of abusive comments on a user's feed.

READ MORE HERE