Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 31.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Singapore this week, plans S$154m worth of investments in Indo-Pacific

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia this week, where he would also announce new security assistance in the region.

READ MORE HERE

Israel navy intercepts activist boat trying to break Gaza blockade; 2 Singaporeans among those on board

The two Singaporeans are independent film-maker Jason Soo, 42, and orthopaedic surgeon Ang Swee Chai, 69.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia minister says Cabinet has given in-principle nod for Johor-Singapore RTS link

The Malaysian Cabinet has given in-principle approval for the Rapid Transit System Link project connecting Johor Baru and Singapore, with Kuala Lumpur still looking into the cost and other details, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Discounts, launch delays in wake of property cooling measures

New private property projects are expected to enter the market at slightly lower prices, following slower sales at some projects launched earlier this month, analysts say.

READ MORE HERE

More mums-to-be diagnosed with gestational diabetes

More expectant mothers at KK Women's and Children's Hospital have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes ever since screening of the disease was made available there for all pregnant women from the start of 2016.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian election a turning point for Singapore opposition parties in coalition talks

Last Saturday's gathering to discuss a new opposition coalition led by former People's Action Party MP Tan Cheng Bock was a few years in the making.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans describe humour and fun as important in National Values Assessment survey

Singaporeans have been found to value humour and fun more as compared to three years ago, according to the results of the third National Values Assessment survey published on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia spruces up for 'best Asian Games yet'

Indonesia is putting the finishing touches to parts of Jakarta where its thoroughfares and sporting facilities have been undergoing a facelift ahead of the Asian Games it is hosting next month.

READ MORE HERE

Former NUS student fails to get master's degree through court order

A former student's bid to get her master's degree via a court order failed after a judge found the National University of Singapore was justified in refusing her the degree.

READ MORE HERE

Nominations open for Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year award

Know someone who has made a difference to the community and made headlines this year? Here is your opportunity to give them the recognition they deserve.

READ MORE HERE