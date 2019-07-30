Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 30.

Four more people die of dengue, including a 46-year-old, bringing total deaths to nine this year



A Red Dengue Alert banner in Bishan Street 22. A total of nine people have died of dengue this year as of July 20.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Between January and June this year, about 60 per cent of the mosquito-breeding habitats detected here were found in homes.

Govt ready with package to help businesses, workers in event of sharp economic downturn: Heng Swee Keat



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the Cabinet has been discussing the recent slowdown of the global economy and that the Government will act if the situation turns bad.PHOTO: MCI



The Cabinet has been discussing the recent slowdown and the Government will act if the situation turns bad, said the Deputy Prime Minister. READ MORE HERE

US, China among more than 20 countries set to sign Singapore Convention on Mediation



The Singapore Convention on Mediation is the first United Nations treaty to carry Singapore's name.PHOTO: REUTERS



The convention will apply only to commercial settlement agreements and countries that signed it will have to enforce the mediation agreements in court. READ MORE HERE

Consumer watchdog discussing action against Huawei



Some members of the public seen outside the Huawei store at Nex shopping mall in Serangoon on Friday. Many consumers who queued up for the Huawei Y6 Pro were disappointed and angry. Huawei has apologised for the insufficient supply, saying it had recorded an "unprecedented surge of demand".ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



"You cannot in good conscience run an ad with such limited stock that it's sold out even before your shop opens. It's either poorly planned or a misrepresentation of what you're trying to do," said Consumers Association of Singapore president Lim Biow Chuan. READ MORE HERE

Some Singapore travellers shunning Hong Kong amid unrest



Businesses in Hong Kong have been hit by the prolonged unrest, with local media reporting that tourism has been suffering since June.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG





One agency has received 50 per cent fewer bookings and inquiries for Hong Kong this month. READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong triads: A long history and mixed repute



A mob of men in white armed with sticks and batons, suspected to be triad gangsters, beat up commuters and passers-by in a metro station in the northern district of Yuen Long in Hong Kong on July 21, 2019.PHOTO: AFP



In the past, triad members were viewed by society as brave heroes rather than criminals. READ MORE HERE

Most parents here don't spare rod on kids at home: Study



The survey by international research agency YouGov found that nearly 80 per cent of parents in Singapore had carried out corporal punishment at home, which was defined in the questionnaire as any form of physical punishment such as palm-smacking or caning.PHOTO: ST FILE



However, they are divided on whether schools should be allowed to use such disciplinary methods.

Credit rating agencies in Singapore not hit by EU commission removal of some market access rights: MAS



The Monetary Authority of Singapore said that credit rating agencies here will continue to be able to access the EU market through a separate endorsement regime, which they already operate under.PHOTO: ST FILE



Credit rating agencies here will continue to be able to access the EU market through a separate endorsement regime, which they already operate under.

Ex-NUS lecturer who molested teen boys gets 3 years 7 months' jail, plans to appeal against conviction



Former National University of Singapore lecturer Chan Cheng had been found guilty of five counts of molestation last week.ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



As Chan Cheng is older than 50, he cannot be caned. Instead, the judge imposed an additional five months' jail in lieu of caning, bringing the jail term to a total of 43 months.

16-year-old American wins $4.1 million at video-game tournament Fortnite World Cup



Playing under the name Bugha, American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won the solo finals portion of the Fortnite World Cup by scoring 59 points, 26 more than his nearest competitor.PHOTO: AFP

