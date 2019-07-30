Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 30.
Four more people die of dengue, including a 46-year-old, bringing total deaths to nine this year
Govt ready with package to help businesses, workers in event of sharp economic downturn: Heng Swee Keat
The Cabinet has been discussing the recent slowdown and the Government will act if the situation turns bad, said the Deputy Prime Minister.
US, China among more than 20 countries set to sign Singapore Convention on Mediation
The convention will apply only to commercial settlement agreements and countries that signed it will have to enforce the mediation agreements in court.
Consumer watchdog discussing action against Huawei
"You cannot in good conscience run an ad with such limited stock that it's sold out even before your shop opens. It's either poorly planned or a misrepresentation of what you're trying to do," said Consumers Association of Singapore president Lim Biow Chuan.
Some Singapore travellers shunning Hong Kong amid unrest
One agency has received 50 per cent fewer bookings and inquiries for Hong Kong this month.
Hong Kong triads: A long history and mixed repute
In the past, triad members were viewed by society as brave heroes rather than criminals.
Most parents here don't spare rod on kids at home: Study
However, they are divided on whether schools should be allowed to use such disciplinary methods.
Credit rating agencies in Singapore not hit by EU commission removal of some market access rights: MAS
Credit rating agencies here will continue to be able to access the EU market through a separate endorsement regime, which they already operate under.
Ex-NUS lecturer who molested teen boys gets 3 years 7 months' jail, plans to appeal against conviction
As Chan Cheng is older than 50, he cannot be caned. Instead, the judge imposed an additional five months' jail in lieu of caning, bringing the jail term to a total of 43 months.
16-year-old American wins $4.1 million at video-game tournament Fortnite World Cup
From Pennsylvania, Kyle Giersdorf was one of at least 100 players competing in the tournament.