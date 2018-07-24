Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 24.
Images indicate North Korea dismantling facilities at test site: Report
They showed work had been carried out at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station to dismantle a building used to assemble space-launch vehicles and a nearby rocket engine test stand used to develop liquid-fuel engines for ballistic missiles and space-launch vehicles.
SingHealth cyber attack: Internet access cut off for computers in health sector
All staff computers in the public healthcare sector have been disconnected from the Internet, the Ministry of Health said.
New automated cranes on trial at Pasir Panjang Terminal, in boost for Singapore's port hub ambitions
Under the new Automated Quay Crane system, part of the process of moving containers, from a vessel to a prime mover, for example, can be done automatically.
oBike users owed deposits can meet liquidators on Aug 2
The provisional liquidators of beleaguered bike-sharing firm oBike will hold a meeting next Saturday at 3pm which will be open to oBike users who have yet to receive a refund of their deposit, among other creditors.
Grab postpones certain changes to rewards policy after customers express unhappiness
Four days after announcing changes to its rewards scheme, sparking an online furore, ride-hailing firm Grab has postponed one of them, which makes members across all tiers of membership pay the same number of points for ride rewards.
Fraudulent iTunes charges: Third-party sites suspected
Dozens of people who fell victim to a recent series of fraudulent transactions made on the Apple iTunes' platform and App Store could have had their details stolen from third-party websites.
Supersized families: More couples in Singapore are not stopping at two
A small but growing number of couples in Singapore are choosing to have a large brood, possibly heartened by pro-family policies such as the enhanced baby bonus payouts, say experts.
What 4G Cabinet Ministers are reading
What are Singapore's next generation of Cabinet Ministers reading? Do they read on screen or in print? And where, given the work of keeping the country running, do they find the time?
Frozen mixed vegetables and sweet corn kernel from Europe recalled due to bacterial contamination
The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority has recalled a brand of frozen mixed vegetables and sweet corn kernels, following a bacterial outbreak in Europe.
Swimming: American Ryan Lochte banned 14 months for anti-doping violation
Six-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Ryan Lochte has accepted a 14-month suspension for his use of a prohibited intravenous infusion, the US anti-doping agency said on Monday.