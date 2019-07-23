Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 23.
About 60,000 job vacancies waiting to be filled, with about half for PMETs: Josephine Teo
Acknowledging that sectors such as manufacturing and trade-related sectors are facing headwinds, Mrs Teo said help will be given in these cases.
Motorised PMDs far riskier than manual ones: Study
Higher speeds which these devices attain doubled the risk of users getting hospitalised.
Anger soars over vicious mob attack on Hong Kong protesters
Critics rounded on the city's embattled police force, accusing officers of taking more than an hour to reach the site and failing to arrest the armed assailants who stayed in the streets around the station into Monday morning.
When children of drug offenders take up the habit as a 'family activity
Some abusers are as young as 10 and see themselves stuck in multi-generational cycles of addiction that are hard to break out of.
'US 'concerned' at possible Chinese base in Cambodia; Hun Sen denies report
The report, quoting "US and allied officials familiar with the matter", said the agreement would allow China to use the base for 30 years, with automatic renewals every 10 years thereafter.
Britain calls for European naval mission to counter Iran's 'piracy'
The British announcement signals a potential shift from Washington's major European allies who so far have been cool to US requests that they beef up their military presence in the Gulf, for fear of feeding the confrontation there.
Education centre founder Julia Gabriel, 67, dies after long battle with cancer
Colleagues hailed her as a role model who motivated them to "be their best selves".
SCDF officer who allegedly instigated fatal push into pump well claims trial
Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh is contesting the charge of abetting a rash act causing death.
PSC defends scholarship recipient's choice of Buddhist studies at Oxford
Having a deep understanding of religions practised in Singapore is relevant to making sound policies, and policymakers are vital in ensuring religious harmony, said PSC.
ST Podcast: How to invest amid market volatility
Trade wars, currency swings, natural disasters - what's an investor to do when markets flip one way, then flop the other way?