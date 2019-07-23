Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 23

About 60,000 job vacancies waiting to be filled, with about half for PMETs: Josephine Teo


At the Sats Inflight Catering Centre 2 on July 22, 2019, were (from left) Workforce Singapore chief executive Tan Choon Shian, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, Sats vice-president of innovation and product development Jean Sin, and Sats president and CEO Alex Hungate. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Acknowledging that sectors such as manufacturing and trade-related sectors are facing headwinds, Mrs Teo said help will be given in these cases.

Motorised PMDs far riskier than manual ones: Study


Motorised bicycles were associated with 10 per cent of the cases in the study, with e-scooters making up 64 per cent. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Higher speeds which these devices attain doubled the risk of users getting hospitalised.

Anger soars over vicious mob attack on Hong Kong protesters


Riot police officers talk to men armed with sticks outside a train station in Yuen Long, a Hong Kong border town near mainland China, on June 21, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES

Critics rounded on the city's embattled police force, accusing officers of taking more than an hour to reach the site and failing to arrest the armed assailants who stayed in the streets around the station into Monday morning.

When children of drug offenders take up the habit as a 'family activity

Experts in the war on drugs are seeing more addicts who grow up in homes where their family members also abuse substances. There is no official number on how many children of drug offenders become drug users themselves.
Experts in the war on drugs are seeing more addicts who grow up in homes where their family members also abuse substances. There is no official number on how many children of drug offenders become drug users themselves. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE KIAT

Some abusers are as young as 10 and see themselves stuck in multi-generational cycles of addiction that are hard to break out of.

'US 'concerned' at possible Chinese base in Cambodia; Hun Sen denies report


Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen swiftly rejected the report, denying any such agreement between Cambodia and China. PHOTO: REUTERS

The report, quoting "US and allied officials familiar with the matter", said the agreement would allow China to use the base for 30 years, with automatic renewals every 10 years thereafter.

Britain calls for European naval mission to counter Iran's 'piracy'


An Iranian handout photo shows crew members of the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The British announcement signals a potential shift from Washington's major European allies who so far have been cool to US requests that they beef up their military presence in the Gulf, for fear of feeding the confrontation there.

Education centre founder Julia Gabriel, 67, dies after long battle with cancer


Ms Julia Gabriel leaves a strong legacy in early childhood education with her trademarked teaching methodology: EduDrama. PHOTO: ST FILE

Colleagues hailed her as a role model who motivated them to "be their best selves".

SCDF officer who allegedly instigated fatal push into pump well claims trial


Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh, a first warrant officer, is contesting the charge of abetting a rash act causing death. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW

Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh is contesting the charge of abetting a rash act causing death.

PSC defends scholarship recipient's choice of Buddhist studies at Oxford


Mr Zulhaqem Zulkifli read philosophy at Nanyang Technological University and will pursue a master's degree in Buddhist studies at Oxford University in September. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Having a deep understanding of religions practised in Singapore is relevant to making sound policies, and policymakers are vital in ensuring religious harmony, said PSC.

ST Podcast: How to invest amid market volatility


In this Money Hacks podcast, Chris Lim hosts chief investment officer of StashAway, Freddy Lim (right), to find out how listeners can approach investments even when there are trade wars or currency swings.

Trade wars, currency swings, natural disasters - what's an investor to do when markets flip one way, then flop the other way?

