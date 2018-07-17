Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 17.

Trump, at Putin's side, questions US intelligence about Russian interference in elections

President Donald Trump stood next to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday (Jul 16) and publicly challenged the conclusion of his own intelligence agencies that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election, wrapping up what he called a "deeply productive" summit with an extraordinary show of trust for a leader accused of attacking American democracy.

KL, Singapore to discuss high-speed rail by end of the month: Economic Affairs Minister Azmin

Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali on Monday said the country would send an official representative to Singapore to discuss the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high-speed rail project by the end of the month.

Breathless in India, home to 9 of 10 most polluted cities in the world

Ms Naseema - who goes by one name - drops wood into a chulha, or traditional wood-fired stove, and fans the flames.

Singapore businesses score amid World Cup fever

Businesses in Singapore scored, with food and beverage establishments in particular enjoying robust increases in sales during the month-long football festival.

Proportion of 'healthy pre-schools' accredited by HPB jumps to 62%

1,145 pre-schools are certified under the Health Promotion Board's Healthy Pre-Schools Accreditation Framework, which aligns with a national mission to steer children towards healthy lifestyles amid rising obesity rates.

Dry and warm weather for rest of July, daily maximum temperature could reach 35 deg C

The dry and warm weather experienced in the first two weeks of July are expected to persist for the rest of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday evening.

SMRT demotes chief operating officer Alvin Kek after drink-driving conviction

Rail operator SMRT has demoted a senior management executive after he was convicted of drink-driving .

Prosecution appeals against reduced charges in Metro scion Ong Jenn's drug case

Metro family scion Ong Jenn had enough cannabis at home to last him between one and seven months, yet he ordered more drugs from his supplier, enough to feed his habit for up to another 10 months.

French fans give hero welcome to 'Les Bleus' World Cup champions

Hundreds of thousands of ecstatic French fans celebrated the return of their World Cup winning football team on Monday (July 16), jumping and chanting "We Are The Champions" as their bus paraded down the Champs Elysees before a special presidential reception.

More fans complain of aggressive security at K-pop group Wanna One's show

More fans have come forward to allege that they have been roughly handled by security staff at South Korean boyband Wanna One's concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

