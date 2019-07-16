Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 16

Street-hail cabs remain good option for commuters in the face of ride-hailing apps: ST analysis
If you want the cheapest ride, go for Gojek, but if you are in a hurry, pick Grab. The best value in terms of fare and time is Gojek, followed very closely by a street-hail taxi.
Recommendations by high-level committee will limit scope of damage done by data breaches: Experts
In announcing the concrete steps being taken, the Government is trying to instil confidence in its ability to handle data, said an expert.
'I will make you very famous': Cabby loses job after filming drunk passenger who didn't pay fare
ComfortDelGro said that cabbies who encounter drunk passengers and fare evaders should not take matters into their own hands.
5G roll-out: Telcos split on number of networks, individuals fear health risks
The Infocomm Media Development Authority had held a public consultation, which ended last week, to get feedback on its approach to assigning 5G airwaves.
How Singapore could further improve road safety, from safer bus rides to higher fines for the rich
Dozens of suggestions were made on this topic in Parliament last week. While several creative ideas were mooted, how feasible are they and, more importantly, would they work?
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declares end of 5-year military rule
"Thailand is now fully a democratic country with a constitutional monarchy, with a parliament whose members are elected," Mr Prayut said.
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
The blaze involved the contents of the flat and its cause is being investigated, SCDF said.
A sporting Sunday of heartbreak and heroics from cricket World Cup to Wimbledon
Sunday was dazzling as athletes invented while exhausted and defied while mentally fatigued.
Snap a photo and win NDP 2019 tickets in ST contest
Subscribers can send in a photo of themselves dressed in red or white, and explain why the place the photo is taken in is special to them, or has a bicentennial significance to Singapore.
Customer receives crude messages after Foodpanda's Instagram account hacked
Foodpanda apologised for any inappropriate messages customers might have received, adding that they should not respond to any activity from the account.