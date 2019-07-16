Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, July 16

Street-hail cabs remain good option for commuters in the face of ride-hailing apps: ST analysis





Grab (above) is a great option for commuters in a hurry, while Gojek offers the cheapest ride. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG





If you want the cheapest ride, go for Gojek, but if you are in a hurry, pick Grab. The best value in terms of fare and time is Gojek, followed very closely by a street-hail taxi.

Recommendations by high-level committee will limit scope of damage done by data breaches: Experts





Encryption adds levels of security to data so that even if stolen, hackers would not be able to use the information. PHOTO: ST FILE





In announcing the concrete steps being taken, the Government is trying to instil confidence in its ability to handle data, said an expert.

'I will make you very famous': Cabby loses job after filming drunk passenger who didn't pay fare





A video shared on Facebook shows the passenger apparently in an intoxicated state. The taxi driver repeatedly says to her while both are outside the vehicle: "Do you want to pay the taxi fare? I will make you very famous." PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/SGCHINESECLUB





ComfortDelGro said that cabbies who encounter drunk passengers and fare evaders should not take matters into their own hands.

5G roll-out: Telcos split on number of networks, individuals fear health risks





Telcos M1, Singtel and StarHub welcomed the call-for-proposal approach over having to auction for the airwaves. PHOTOS: REUTERS, ST FILE





The Infocomm Media Development Authority had held a public consultation, which ended last week, to get feedback on its approach to assigning 5G airwaves.

How Singapore could further improve road safety, from safer bus rides to higher fines for the rich





SBS Transit's 3,000 buses are fitted with the Mobileye driver assistance system, which warns of impending collisions. The accident rate for SBS Transit buses has since dropped by 20 per cent. ST FILE PHOTO





Dozens of suggestions were made on this topic in Parliament last week. While several creative ideas were mooted, how feasible are they and, more importantly, would they work?

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declares end of 5-year military rule





Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stays on as prime minister with the backing of pro-military parties in parliament and a military-appointed upper house under a constitution that critics say stifles democracy and enshrines a political role for the military. PHOTO: AFP





"Thailand is now fully a democratic country with a constitutional monarchy, with a parliament whose members are elected," Mr Prayut said.

6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat





The blaze involved the contents of the flat and its cause is being investigated. PHOTOS: ERIC SNG GAK HWA, IAN QASEH/FACEBOOK





The blaze involved the contents of the flat and its cause is being investigated, SCDF said.

A sporting Sunday of heartbreak and heroics from cricket World Cup to Wimbledon



New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham (left) and tennis player Roger Federer. PHOTOS: REUTERS, DPA



Sunday was dazzling as athletes invented while exhausted and defied while mentally fatigued.

Snap a photo and win NDP 2019 tickets in ST contest





A sample submission for The Straits Times' contest to win National Day Parade tickets by journalist Lim Min Zhang. He says that the neighbourhood in Clementi brings fond memories of his childhood. ST PHOTO: LIM MIN ZHANG





Subscribers can send in a photo of themselves dressed in red or white, and explain why the place the photo is taken in is special to them, or has a bicentennial significance to Singapore.

Customer receives crude messages after Foodpanda's Instagram account hacked





A customer received crude messages from Foodpanda's Instagram account that was reportedly hacked. PHOTO: GADULA/INSTAGRAM





Foodpanda apologised for any inappropriate messages customers might have received, adding that they should not respond to any activity from the account.

