Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 8.
Singapore, Malaysia foreign ministers meeting here today
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will meet his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Singapore today to discuss recent bilateral disputes.
Platinium Dogs Club operator arrested by AVA, dogs reunited with several owners
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling said in a Facebook post on Monday said that the operator is assisting with AVA's investigations on alleged animal welfare offences.
Malaysian rulers to pick new king by the month’s end
Malaysia’s Conference of Rulers will meet in about two weeks’ time to elect the country’s new constitutional monarch and his deputy after the King, Sultan Muhammad V, stepped down on Sunday in an unprecedented move.
Government to run ElderShield from 2021, taking over from three private insurers
The Government will run ElderShield from 2021 after reaching an agreement with Aviva, Great Eastern and NTUC Income, the private insurers currently administering the insurance scheme for people with severe disabilities.
PREMIUM: New year, new beginnings for merged junior colleges
The first day of school can be filled with a spectrum of emotions, from apprehension to anticipation.
The 4G question: Whither exceptional Singapore?
Will Singaporeans be given space and freedom to be exceptional?
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announces resignation
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced Monday he would step down next month, more than three years before his current term was due to expire.
Raffles Hospital removes public benches after passer-by is bitten by bugs
Raffles Hospital has removed benches from the public area of its premises after a passer-by was bitten by bugs on Friday.
Singapore Symphony Orchestra: Entertaining and inspiring for 40 years
As the home-grown orchestra celebrates its remarkable achievements, music lovers say it can do more to expand its repertoire and support Singaporean composers.
CES 2019: LG shows the future with a rollable TV
The rollable TV called Signature Oled TV R looks like a huge sound bar that has the TV rolled out on its top. It offers users three modes - Full View, Line View and Zero View.