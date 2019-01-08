Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 8.

Singapore, Malaysia foreign ministers meeting here today

A Singapore Police Coast Guard vessel (centre) passes a Malaysian government vessel (left) in the waters between Singapore and Malaysian on Dec 6, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will meet his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Singapore today to discuss recent bilateral disputes.

READ MORE HERE

Platinium Dogs Club operator arrested by AVA, dogs reunited with several owners

A woman who is understood to be Platinium Dogs Club's owner at the pet boarding house site on Jan 3, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling said in a Facebook post on Monday said that the operator is assisting with AVA's investigations on alleged animal welfare offences.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian rulers to pick new king by the month’s end

Only six of the nine Sultans were present at the meeting at the Istana Negara on Monday (Jan 7). PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Malaysia’s Conference of Rulers will meet in about two weeks’ time to elect the country’s new constitutional monarch and his deputy after the King, Sultan Muhammad V, stepped down on Sunday in an unprecedented move.

READ MORE HERE

Government to run ElderShield from 2021, taking over from three private insurers

The Ministry of Health said that the Government will operate the ElderShield scheme on a not-for-profit basis. With the change, the ministry said ElderShield policyholders will be able to make the switch to CareShield Life more smoothly. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Government will run ElderShield from 2021 after reaching an agreement with Aviva, Great Eastern and NTUC Income, the private insurers currently administering the insurance scheme for people with severe disabilities.

READ MORE HERE

PREMIUM: New year, new beginnings for merged junior colleges

Tampines Meridian Junior College students watching as the old flags of Tampines JC and Meridian JC were lowered on the first day of school yesterday. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The first day of school can be filled with a spectrum of emotions, from apprehension to anticipation.

READ MORE HERE

The 4G question: Whither exceptional Singapore?

A strong resilient people with the right values and sense of community may be a better bet for the future than one overly dependent on good leaders, given the stage of Singapore's development, says the writer. Leaders can come and go, but if a people develop the instincts for survival, the benefits will be longer lasting, he adds. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Will Singaporeans be given space and freedom to be exceptional?

READ MORE HERE

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announces resignation

Mr Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank Group, speaks at the Milken Institute 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, US, on May 1, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced Monday he would step down next month, more than three years before his current term was due to expire.

READ MORE HERE

Raffles Hospital removes public benches after passer-by is bitten by bugs

Mr Zhu Rai Mi took three videos - two showing the bugs crawling on the benches and one in which security guards were examining the benches. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE



Raffles Hospital has removed benches from the public area of its premises after a passer-by was bitten by bugs on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Symphony Orchestra: Entertaining and inspiring for 40 years



(From left) Cellist Wang Zihao, violinist Chikako Sasaki and trumpeter Lau Wen Rong will be performing as part of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra at its 40th anniversary gala concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall. on Jan 18, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG





As the home-grown orchestra celebrates its remarkable achievements, music lovers say it can do more to expand its repertoire and support Singaporean composers.

READ MORE HERE

CES 2019: LG shows the future with a rollable TV

David VanderWaal (left), LG US' senior vice-president of marketing and Tim Alessi, LG US' senior director of home entertainment product marketing, showing off the Signature Oled TV R rollable TV during a press conference at Las Vegas on Jan 7, 2019. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



The rollable TV called Signature Oled TV R looks like a huge sound bar that has the TV rolled out on its top. It offers users three modes - Full View, Line View and Zero View.

READ MORE HERE