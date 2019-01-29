Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 29

People with HIV shocked by data leak; Action for Aids says deeply troubled by case



The Ministry of Health revealed that some 1,900 names in the leaked data were of HIV patients who had already died. PHOTO: ST FILE



Those with HIV said the leak could affect their personal and professional reputations, as well as their families.

1819 marked start of modern, multicultural Singapore: PM Lee



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking at the official launch of the Singapore Bicentennial, on Jan 28, 2019. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



"We are not just remembering Stamford Raffles or William Farquhar, though we should. We are tracing and reflecting upon our longer history," PM Lee Hsien Loong said at the launch of the Singapore Bicentennial.

Doctor who leaked list of people with HIV can't practise, has no access to national health database



Posed photo of a doctor. Ler Teck Siang had leaked the details of 14,200 people with confirmed HIV, and another 2,400 of their contacts. PHOTO: ST FILE



On why the doctor has not been taken off the Register of Medical Practitioners, the Singapore Medical Council said the council has to follow "due process".

New sensors in HDB lifts could help prevent incidents



Upgrades to be installed in some 18,500 lifts in HDB blocks over the next decade include modern sensors and emergency features. PHOTO: ST FILE



The added safety features to be installed in most Housing Board lifts could help prevent the erratic behaviour that has plagued some lifts in the past, lift experts said.

US charges China's Huawei with bank fraud, stealing trade secrets



Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker at a news conference about charges against China's Huawei Technologies, its chief financial officer and two affiliates, as FBI Director Christopher Wray (right) looks on at the Justice Department in Washington, US, on Jan 28, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The US Justice Department said Huawei misled a global bank and US authorities about its relationship with subsidiaries in order to conduct business in Iran.

Why actor Aloysius Pang death sparked outpouring of public grief



The public outpouring of grief appeared more intense than what was witnessed in the four fatal incidents in the Singapore Armed Forces since September 2017. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



TV viewers' familiarity with Mr Pang and the recognition of NSmen's sacrifices are among factors cited, says ST's Lim Min Zhang.

More support for kids with special needs, Govt to spend $60m a year to subsidise families



Children enjoying an activity in the Wet Play Area at the Awwa Early Intervention Centre yesterday. When the subsidies are revised, early intervention fees will range from $5 to $430 per month, down from $5 to $780 per month currently. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Families of children with developmental needs will have better access to early intervention programmes from April 1.

China slowdown: Waking a dozing dragon



A woman looking at job advertisements on a wall in Qingdao, in Shandong province. Reports of mass layoffs at Internet companies prompted the state planner to deny them at a press conference last week. PHOTO: REUTERS



Initial efforts to inject more cash into China's slowing economy have not found many takers, with banks afraid to lend and businesses afraid to borrow.

Malaysia-Singapore working group had constructive talks over maritime boundaries: MFA



The view from Tuas across the Strait of Johor towards the Johor Baru port. PHOTO: ST FILE



The working group met in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Monday, and had "constructive discussions on a set of positive recommendations".

Police end trial extension of liquor licensing hours at Clarke Quay after crime rise



Under the rules introduced in 2013, bars and clubs in Clarke Quay could no longer sell liquor until 6am; they had to stop by 4am on Sundays and public holidays and by 3am the rest of the week. PHOTO: ST FILE



Public order crimes, which include disorderly behaviour and voluntarily causing hurt, went up by 7 per cent during the trial period, compared with the same period in 2017.

