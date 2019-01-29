Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 29

People with HIV shocked by data leak; Action for Aids says deeply troubled by case
Those with HIV said the leak could affect their personal and professional reputations, as well as their families.
1819 marked start of modern, multicultural Singapore: PM Lee
"We are not just remembering Stamford Raffles or William Farquhar, though we should. We are tracing and reflecting upon our longer history," PM Lee Hsien Loong said at the launch of the Singapore Bicentennial.
Doctor who leaked list of people with HIV can't practise, has no access to national health database
On why the doctor has not been taken off the Register of Medical Practitioners, the Singapore Medical Council said the council has to follow "due process".
New sensors in HDB lifts could help prevent incidents
The added safety features to be installed in most Housing Board lifts could help prevent the erratic behaviour that has plagued some lifts in the past, lift experts said.
US charges China's Huawei with bank fraud, stealing trade secrets
The US Justice Department said Huawei misled a global bank and US authorities about its relationship with subsidiaries in order to conduct business in Iran.
Why actor Aloysius Pang death sparked outpouring of public grief
TV viewers' familiarity with Mr Pang and the recognition of NSmen's sacrifices are among factors cited, says ST's Lim Min Zhang.
More support for kids with special needs, Govt to spend $60m a year to subsidise families
Families of children with developmental needs will have better access to early intervention programmes from April 1.
China slowdown: Waking a dozing dragon
Initial efforts to inject more cash into China's slowing economy have not found many takers, with banks afraid to lend and businesses afraid to borrow.
Malaysia-Singapore working group had constructive talks over maritime boundaries: MFA
The working group met in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Monday, and had "constructive discussions on a set of positive recommendations".
Police end trial extension of liquor licensing hours at Clarke Quay after crime rise
Public order crimes, which include disorderly behaviour and voluntarily causing hurt, went up by 7 per cent during the trial period, compared with the same period in 2017.