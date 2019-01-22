Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 22

IMF cuts growth forecast as China's economy stalls



Hit by weak domestic demand and a protracted trade dispute with the US, China's GDP for the last three months of last year eased to 6.4 per cent year on year from 6.5 per cent in the third quarter, in line with analysts' expectations. PHOTO: AFP



While this does not mean a global recession is around the corner, IMF warned that the risk of a sharper decline in global growth has increased.

Injured actor Aloysius Pang's role in Mediacorp drama to be recast after New Zealand accident



Actor Aloysius Pang had been due to start shooting Channel 8 romantic drama My One In A Million after Chinese New Year. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ALOYSIUS 冯伟衷



Pang had been due to start shooting Channel 8 romantic drama My One In A Million in February after Chinese New Year. He was slated to be the male lead.

Huge tuition industry needs closer scrutiny from MOE, parents



PHOTO: ST FILE



Parents should rethink the need for tuition and be aware of some misleading practices, says Edmund Lim.

British PM Theresa May's Brexit Plan B wins little favour



Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement to the House of Commons in London on changes to her Brexit withdrawal agreement, on Jan 21, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Mrs May rejected calls for a second referendum and any delay of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, changing little in her Brexit Plan B presented to Parliament.

Singapore Philatelic Museum, Peranakan Museum to close for major redevelopment slated for late 2019



The Singapore Philatelic Museum (above) and the Peranakan Museum will be closed for a major redevelopment slated to begin later this year, the National Heritage Board said on Jan 21, 2019. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



NHB said that the redevelopment is meant to refresh museum infrastructure, content and offerings to enhance visitors' experience.

Some gem dealers yet to take a shine to proposed rules against unlawful transactions





If the Precious Stones and Precious Metals (Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing) Bill is passed, jewellery dealers will have to conduct risk assessments against money laundering and terrorism financing. They will also have to register with the Law Ministry and conduct audits. ST FILE PHOTO



Several jewellery retailers are having a hard time seeing how they play a part in tackling money laundering and terrorism financing with the stricter measures.

Freeing ailing JI leader Abu Bakar Bashir a flawed move?



PHOTO: REUTERS



By not insisting Bashir sign a pledge of loyalty to the state, Indonesia is setting dangerous precedent, according to experts, says ST Indonesia Bureau Chief Francis Chan.

New product aims to lower glycaemic index of fried rice and other local dishes



Senior Minister of State, Chee Hong Tat (in blue), tries out white rice that has been modified to have a lower GI at Alchemy Foodtech on Jan 21, 2019. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



A homegrown company has created a product that adds fibre to food and may lower the glycaemic index of high-carbohydrate meals, preventing them from causing the sudden spike in blood sugar levels that is so damaging to people with diabetes.

WhatsApp limits message forwards in an attempt to fight fake news



WhatsApp, which has around 1.5 billion users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app, following global concern that the platform was being used to spread fake news. PHOTO: REUTERS



Facebook Inc's WhatsApp messenger service is globally limiting the number of times a user can forward a message to five, in a bid to fight "misinformation and rumours", company executives said on Monday.

Long hours and manual labour are part of the job, but gallery owners are driven by love of art



Guests at the opening of Mulan Gallery's Within Without: A Solo Exhibition by Andre Wee. PHOTO: MULAN GALLERY



Gallerists emphasise the long process it takes to build up relationships with artists and cultivate art collectors.

