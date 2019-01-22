Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 22

IMF cuts growth forecast as China's economy stalls
While this does not mean a global recession is around the corner, IMF warned that the risk of a sharper decline in global growth has increased.
Injured actor Aloysius Pang's role in Mediacorp drama to be recast after New Zealand accident
Pang had been due to start shooting Channel 8 romantic drama My One In A Million in February after Chinese New Year. He was slated to be the male lead.
Huge tuition industry needs closer scrutiny from MOE, parents
Parents should rethink the need for tuition and be aware of some misleading practices, says Edmund Lim.
British PM Theresa May's Brexit Plan B wins little favour
Mrs May rejected calls for a second referendum and any delay of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, changing little in her Brexit Plan B presented to Parliament.
Singapore Philatelic Museum, Peranakan Museum to close for major redevelopment slated for late 2019
NHB said that the redevelopment is meant to refresh museum infrastructure, content and offerings to enhance visitors' experience.
Some gem dealers yet to take a shine to proposed rules against unlawful transactions
Several jewellery retailers are having a hard time seeing how they play a part in tackling money laundering and terrorism financing with the stricter measures.
Freeing ailing JI leader Abu Bakar Bashir a flawed move?
By not insisting Bashir sign a pledge of loyalty to the state, Indonesia is setting dangerous precedent, according to experts, says ST Indonesia Bureau Chief Francis Chan.
New product aims to lower glycaemic index of fried rice and other local dishes
A homegrown company has created a product that adds fibre to food and may lower the glycaemic index of high-carbohydrate meals, preventing them from causing the sudden spike in blood sugar levels that is so damaging to people with diabetes.
WhatsApp limits message forwards in an attempt to fight fake news
Facebook Inc's WhatsApp messenger service is globally limiting the number of times a user can forward a message to five, in a bid to fight "misinformation and rumours", company executives said on Monday.
Long hours and manual labour are part of the job, but gallery owners are driven by love of art
Gallerists emphasise the long process it takes to build up relationships with artists and cultivate art collectors.