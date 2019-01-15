Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 15.
RTS Link project 'not progressing well', opening likely to be delayed beyond 2024: Khaw Boon Wan
This means that the start of Johor Baru-Singapore train services will likely be delayed beyond the original target date of Dec 31, 2024.
Bali police allegedly quiz Indonesian in Singapore without permit
An Indonesian businessman claimed two police officers from Bali tried to take him back to the island while he was recovering in a Singapore hospital.
Countries should not take Singapore's consistency for granted: Vivian Balakrishnan
Dr Balakrishnan was speaking in Parliament on current Singapore-Malaysia tensions over territorial waters and airspace issues.
IHiS sacks 2 employees, slaps financial penalty on CEO over lapses in SingHealth cyber attack
IHiS imposed "significant financial penalty" on five members of its senior management team. This includes its chief executive Bruce Liang.
Proposed $11b deal to acquire Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge will extend CapitaLand's geographical reach
CapitaLand's proposed deal will also give it meaningful scale in key growth markets which it has found difficult to break into, says ST Business Correspondent Grace Leong.
ComfortDelGro group CEO Yang Ban Seng appointed new SBS Transit CEO
Mr Yang replaces Mr Gan Juay Kiat, who tendered his resignation last month over a "personal indiscretion".
Ensuring peace of mind when hospital bills add up
It is regrettable many subsidised patients pay more from Medisave or from their pockets to cover bills that bust claim limits, says ST Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik.
Trump a Russian agent? Never, he says
US President Donald Trump declared that he has "never" worked on behalf of Russia after bombshell reports were published on his alleged ties to the Kremlin.
Football: FAS employee sacked over breach of financial protocols
It is understood that the Football Association of Singapore procured products and services from a vendor that was connected to the employee.
Whimsical works: Unique, intimate art experiences in 2019's Singapore Art Week
Apart from mega light shows and big-ticket contemporary art fairs, there will be a number of quirky exhibitions.