Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 15

RTS Link project 'not progressing well', opening likely to be delayed beyond 2024: Khaw Boon Wan



Artist's impression of the Woodlands North Station along the Rapid Transit System link. PHOTO: LTA



This means that the start of Johor Baru-Singapore train services will likely be delayed beyond the original target date of Dec 31, 2024.

Bali police allegedly quiz Indonesian in Singapore without permit



A screen grab from closed-circuit television footage taken outside Mr Hartono Karjadi's Orchard Road apartment showing (from right) Mr Hartono, his friend and two other men, believed to be police officers from Bali. The two officers visited the businessman at Mount Elizabeth Hospital last October. PHOTO: ST READER



An Indonesian businessman claimed two police officers from Bali tried to take him back to the island while he was recovering in a Singapore hospital.

Countries should not take Singapore's consistency for granted: Vivian Balakrishnan



Republic of Singapore Navy littoral mission vessel RSS Justice (right) and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency vessel KM Marudu (far left), which was anchored within the Singapore port limits. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



Dr Balakrishnan was speaking in Parliament on current Singapore-Malaysia tensions over territorial waters and airspace issues.

IHiS sacks 2 employees, slaps financial penalty on CEO over lapses in SingHealth cyber attack



The disciplinary action follows the release of a 453-page public report last week by the Committee of Inquiry probing the incident. PHOTO: ST FILE



IHiS imposed "significant financial penalty" on five members of its senior management team. This includes its chief executive Bruce Liang.

Proposed $11b deal to acquire Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge will extend CapitaLand's geographical reach



The new CapitaLand shares will be priced at $3.50 apiece, representing a premium of 11.3 per cent, over CapitaLand's one-month volume-weighted average price of $3.1447. PHOTO: REUTERS



CapitaLand's proposed deal will also give it meaningful scale in key growth markets which it has found difficult to break into, says ST Business Correspondent Grace Leong.

ComfortDelGro group CEO Yang Ban Seng appointed new SBS Transit CEO



SBS Transit, which is owned by ComfortDelGro, announced Mr Yang Ban Seng's appointment in a Singapore Exchange filing on Jan 14, 2019. PHOTO: SAM YEO



Mr Yang replaces Mr Gan Juay Kiat, who tendered his resignation last month over a "personal indiscretion".

Ensuring peace of mind when hospital bills add up



MediShield Life has helped many people cover their large healthcare bills. The amount it has paid out has gone up from $448.1 million to settle 344,000 claims in 2015 (MediShield Life was launched in November that year) to $845 million for 550,000 claims in 2017. ST FILE PHOTO



It is regrettable many subsidised patients pay more from Medisave or from their pockets to cover bills that bust claim limits, says ST Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik.

Trump a Russian agent? Never, he says



US President Donald Trump speaks to the news media before boarding Marine One to depart for travel to New Orleans from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, on Jan 14, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump declared that he has "never" worked on behalf of Russia after bombshell reports were published on his alleged ties to the Kremlin.

Football: FAS employee sacked over breach of financial protocols



While there was no material loss suffered by the Football Association of Singapore, it terminated the employee's contract after receiving a statement of admission from him. PHOTO: ST FILE



It is understood that the Football Association of Singapore procured products and services from a vendor that was connected to the employee.

Whimsical works: Unique, intimate art experiences in 2019's Singapore Art Week



Charmaine Poh of Proxy models a coat studded with colour pencils and nails designed by the collective for Home(work), an installation about domestic labour and creativity. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Apart from mega light shows and big-ticket contemporary art fairs, there will be a number of quirky exhibitions.

