Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 1.
Singapore ushers in 2019 with spectacular fireworks show at Marina Bay
The Marina Bay celebrations was one of a number of countdown parties islandwide. Other celebrations include a movie marathon at Our Tampines Hub while revellers at Heartbeat @ Bedok set a new Singapore record for "largest silent disco".
Lease Buyback Scheme extended to all HDB flats, including 5-room and larger units
Seniors living in five-room and larger flats will be able to sell part of their leases back to the Housing Board from Tuesday (Jan 1). This allows them to monetise their homes, while continuing to live there.
President Halimah calls for unity amid volatility in 2019
In her video posted on Facebook, President Halimah Yacob also thanked Singaporeans for their generosity in contributing to the President's Challenge and for their support of worthy causes.
PM Lee Hsien Loong’s New Year message: Eventful year for Singapore abroad and at home
2018 was a productive year for Singapore. Our economy grew steadily at 3.3 per cent - close to 2017, and above our expectations. We expect to make 1.5-3.5 per cent growth in 2019, but there are major uncertainties in the global economy, with growing trade conflicts, nervous financial markets and signs of slowing growth.
Time for new beginnings amid uncertainty
After the upheavals and shocks of 2018, the New Year is set to usher in change and hopes of improvement on many fronts.
China's Xi Jinping, in New Year's address, says pace of reform won't 'stagnate'
China's pace of reforms will not "stagnate" and its door will open wider and wider, President Xi Jinping said in his New Year message, as he also warned of challenges ahead.
Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock retiring from medicine after 50 years
"I always say that medicine is my love, but politics is my calling," said Dr Tan Cheng Bock in a Facebook post on Monday, adding that he looks forward to serving Singapore "in a new way".
Elizabeth Warren announces she is running for president
The Massachusetts progressive said in a New Year's Eve e-mail and video message to supporters that she was launching an exploratory committee for a presidential run, which would give her a potential early edge in fundraising and organisation.
356 passengers on delayed Scoot flight from Taipei to Singapore to return 2 days later than expected
Flight TR899 was supposed to depart on Sunday (Dec 30) at 4.10pm. However, due to an electrical component defect, the flight had to be grounded while replacement parts were flown in from Singapore, said a Scoot spokesman.
Turn a new page with these 10 book-to-screen adaptations in 2019
Love them or hate them, book-to-screen adaptations fill 2019's calendar, whether in cinemas or on the small screen.