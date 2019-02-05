Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Feb 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 5.

Chinese communities around the world welcome Year of the Pig



A group of dancers perform 'Liong', or dragon dance, during Chinese New Year celebrations at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Chinese communities began ushering in the Chinese New Year with prayers, family feasts and shopping sprees after embarking on the world's largest annual migration.

Multi-racial celebration of Chinese New Year true to Singapore spirit: President Halimah





In a Chinese New Year message posted on her Facebook page on Feb 4, President Halimah Yacob said the fact that the celebrations here also commonly embrace the other races is "true to the Singapore spirit". PHOTO: FACEBOOK/HALIMAH YACOB





It is that time of year for Chinese families to strengthen ties, and in multi-racial Singapore, it is also an opportunity for other races to enjoy the warmth and hospitality of their Chinese friends and neighbours.

Huawei and the 5G revolution: Diversity is the name of the game in Singapore



Singapore Polytechnic students showcasing their SP Driverless and Electrifying Car project at last month's launch of 5G Garage - a facility set up at the polytechnic by Singtel and Ericsson to test and develop 5G projects. PHOTO: SINGTEL



The pushback against Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei will have little impact on Singapore telcos, analysts say.

Regional downturn dampens Singapore factory growth



The slowing manufacturing sector hit its lowest point in two years last month amid a general downturn across the region. PHOTO: ST FILE



The slowing manufacturing sector hit its lowest point in two years last month amid a general downturn across the region.

HIV data leak: Sex, lies and stolen data



American Mikhy Farrera Brochez (right), who leaked the confidential data of 14,200 people with HIV online, was so angry with his partner Ler Teck Siang, the doctor who downloaded the information, that he complained about him to the Ministry of Health in 2012, according to court papers and statements to police. PHOTOS: ST FILE, INTERNET



In 2012, Brochez told MOH that Ler, who was then working as head of the National Public Health Unit, had breached medical confidentiality by revealing his HIV status to another man named Zach.

Gojek driver in viral video summoned for LTA interview after complaint lodged against him



The Land Transport Authority asked Mr Kamaruzzaman to bring his NRIC, vocational licence, driving licence, as well as "the recording device, its recording and any other evidence". PHOTOS: KAMARUZZAMAN ABDUL LATIFF, FACEBOOK/ROADS.SG



"A complaint has been filed against you... The complaint concerns an incident dated Jan 29 at 7am. We are now investigating the matter," the letter from an LTA official states.

More cars on the road, even as total number of vehicles falls



The passenger car population grew by 0.9 per cent to 551,575 last year despite fewer COEs. PHOTO: ST FILE



This is despite smaller supply of COEs; taxi and private-hire car numbers down.

My grandmother's unconditional love



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Family ties bind us, enrich us, enfold us in the embrace of love, family and tradition.

Chinese New Year: From reunion meals to greeting in sign language, here are 5 videos to usher in the Year of the Pig



Produced in-house by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the music video shows their officers in their uniforms gathering over a steamboat reunion meal. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE



A look at five videos celebrating the Year of the Pig that are doing the rounds on social media.

Philippine's crown jewel resort island Boracay is reborn, but not all are glad



White Beach, Boracay’s main strip, a 4km stretch of soft, white sand and emerald green sea. PHOTO: CRISTINA MENINA FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



It was something Boracay had not seen in a very long time. On Dec 31, just before 2019 rolled in, the island's main strip was dark and still - no fireworks, no parties, no campari-swigging revellers.

