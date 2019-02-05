Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Feb 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 5.
Chinese communities around the world welcome Year of the Pig
Chinese communities began ushering in the Chinese New Year with prayers, family feasts and shopping sprees after embarking on the world's largest annual migration.
Multi-racial celebration of Chinese New Year true to Singapore spirit: President Halimah
It is that time of year for Chinese families to strengthen ties, and in multi-racial Singapore, it is also an opportunity for other races to enjoy the warmth and hospitality of their Chinese friends and neighbours.
Huawei and the 5G revolution: Diversity is the name of the game in Singapore
The pushback against Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei will have little impact on Singapore telcos, analysts say.
Regional downturn dampens Singapore factory growth
The slowing manufacturing sector hit its lowest point in two years last month amid a general downturn across the region.
HIV data leak: Sex, lies and stolen data
In 2012, Brochez told MOH that Ler, who was then working as head of the National Public Health Unit, had breached medical confidentiality by revealing his HIV status to another man named Zach.
Gojek driver in viral video summoned for LTA interview after complaint lodged against him
"A complaint has been filed against you... The complaint concerns an incident dated Jan 29 at 7am. We are now investigating the matter," the letter from an LTA official states.
More cars on the road, even as total number of vehicles falls
This is despite smaller supply of COEs; taxi and private-hire car numbers down.
My grandmother's unconditional love
Family ties bind us, enrich us, enfold us in the embrace of love, family and tradition.
Chinese New Year: From reunion meals to greeting in sign language, here are 5 videos to usher in the Year of the Pig
A look at five videos celebrating the Year of the Pig that are doing the rounds on social media.
Philippine's crown jewel resort island Boracay is reborn, but not all are glad
It was something Boracay had not seen in a very long time. On Dec 31, just before 2019 rolled in, the island's main strip was dark and still - no fireworks, no parties, no campari-swigging revellers.