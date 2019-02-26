Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Feb 26

Trump says US, China 'very, very close' on trade deal, expects 'signing summit' with Xi
Cheering global stock markets, the new comments confirm the dispute will not ratchet up immediately, averting an even bigger impact on the global economy.
Help for workers a key focus for Budget debate beginning today
Getting the Singaporean workforce to be more "future-proof" amid technological and economic disruptions will be a key focus for MPs when the debate on this year's Budget begins today.
Anwar presses for handover amid growing grumbles against Mahathir's government
Mr Anwar and his party have repeatedly claimed that Dr Mahathir agreed to hand over power within two years. However, the latter recently said he needs "two-and-a-half to three years to fix the prevailing problems".
Trump won’t rush North Korea on denuclearisation; peace deal possible
US Democratic senators and security officials have warned Mr Trump against cutting a deal that would do little to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.
Why is Kim Jong Un taking a 60-hour train trip to meet Donald Trump in Vietnam?
Experts believe one of the reasons Mr Kim is taking a train to Hanoi is because it is how his grandfather, North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung, travelled for his visits to Vietnam in 1958 and 1964.
Rival firms refute Huawei founder's claim of tech superiority
Rival telecoms equipment makers have refuted Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei's claim that his firm's technology is more advanced, with industry watchers attributing Huawei's gains on rivals in recent years to aggressive pricing strategies.
Burning smell in eastern part of Singapore likely caused by fire in southern Johor: NEA
The agency has not been able to ascertain the exact source of the fire due to the cloudy weather.
Indonesia creates artificial rain as forest fires rage on in Sumatra
Haze has blanketed parts of Riau, forcing schools to send students home as pollution reached hazardous levels on Monday.
Football: Former J-League trainer Tatsuma Yoshida leads race to be next Singapore national football coach
The long-awaited search for a permanent national football coach is likely to end in March and The Straits Times understands that the current front runner for the hot seat is former J-League coach Tatsuma Yoshida.
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges
Grammy-winning R&B star R. Kelly appeared in a Chicago courtroom on Monday (Feb 25) to plead not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three teenage girls and a woman in alleged incidents dating back to 1998.