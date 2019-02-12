Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Feb 12

New measures to boost safety in SAF in wake of two training deaths



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 11) that commanders who are responsible for safety lapses will be marked in their performance review even if no accident takes place. PHOTO: ST FILE



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen announced new measures to boost training safety in the Singapore Armed Forces while revealing fresh details in Parliament about the recent training deaths of two national servicemen.

Proposed changes to Penal Code allow men to be considered rape victims, tackle revenge porn



The proposed changes under the Criminal Law Reform Bill seek to expand the definitions of rape and sexual assault to make them more gender-neutral and accommodate more scenarios. PHOTO: ST FILE



The proposed changes under the Criminal Law Reform Bill seek to expand the definitions of rape and sexual assault to make them more gender-neutral.

Not possible to outsource all maintenance work: Ng Eng Hen



SAF personnel carrying the coffin of Corporal First Class Aloysius Pang into Mandai Crematorium last month. Following the incident that led to CFC Pang's death, members of the public had suggested reducing the need for NSmen to perform maintenance of heavy machinery, such as artillery guns and armoured vehicles. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Basic maintenance is done by NS technicians so that equipment can function during operations, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in Parliament.

SIA captain, stewardess grounded after she sat in first officer's chair and he took photo of her



Singapore Airlines said the incident happened on Jan 12, 2019, during Flight SQ207 to Melbourne. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



When questioned, the pilot said that the stewardess was on the chair to help clean some stains on the cockpit window.

oBike's new Costa Rican owner applies for licence to run e-scooter services under new firm



Omni Sharing directors Oscar Moises Chaves (left) and his brother Samuel (right), with chief operating officer Carlos Abarca. Mr Oscar Moises Chaves is the head of investment firm OSS Inversiones, which bought oBike in September 2018. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



oBike's new majority shareholder is aiming to become a global player in the personal mobility devices scene - but with a different brand.

Faulty latch led to open letterboxes in Bedok, SingPost to work with town council on upkeep of letterboxes



A resident noticed that the letterboxes at Block 621 Bedok Reservoir Road were open at around 5.30pm on Feb 8, 2019, when he went down to check his mail. PHOTO: TWITTER/TANHUIYI



In response to queries on Monday, SingPost said that they were alerted to the incident at 8.20pm on Feb 8.

More exams could go digital in future, says Ong Ye Kung



A student collecting his O-level exam results at Serangoon Garden Secondary School last month. On the issue of exam scripts, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that by the year end, marking for all GCE exams would be shifted online, so there should be less concern about losing scripts. PHOTO: ST FILE



In time to come, students could take more examinations on digital devices instead of writing essays by hand, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.

World Focus: A rail journey from Hong Kong to Beijing in 9 hours



The Hong Kong West Kowloon Station houses both the Hong Kong and Chinese immigration checkpoints. This means the Chinese authorities can apply mainland laws, including the power to arrest people inside the station, which is physically in Hong Kong. ST PHOTO: CHONG KOH PING



China Correspondent Chong Koh Ping travelled on the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) train from Hong Kong to Beijing, a high-speed rail link launched last September, taking in the sights and stories of China, past and present.

MRT network hits new reliability standard



An SMRT train leaving Bishan MRT station on Nov 9, 2017. The North-South Line, the oldest line, posted the best improvement - jumping from 89,000km between delays in 2017 to 894,000km. PHOTO: ST FILE



The MRT network hit a new high in a measure of reliability last year, with trains clocking an average of 690,000km between delays - 3.8 times better than the year before.

Gojek driver involved in viral phone-throwing fight in Canberra Road



The video shows the driver confronting a man, who adopts a fighting stance. Both men fall to the ground after trading blows. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/ROADS.SG



A video showing a fight between two men - a private-hire vehicle driver and his customer - that led to a woman throwing a phone has gone viral on social media.

