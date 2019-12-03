Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 3

New facility in Ang Mo Kio aims to produce 5 million mosquitoes a week to fight dengue



Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor places her hand in a cage full of male Wolbachia-Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which do not bite, at the launch of a new mosquito breeding facility in Ang Mo Kio on Dec 2, 2019. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The move aims to prevent urban female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes from producing offspring.

Typhoon Kammuri: 1 dead, thousands displaced as Manila international airport suspends operations



Strong winds blow over houses in the town of Calabanga in the Philippines, in advance of Typhoon Kammuri, on Dec 2 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Some SEA Games events like windsurfing have been rescheduled due to the typhoon.

Property agents, lawyer among 10 to be charged in $11.4m housing loan cashback scam



The property sellers and their agents first fixed a selling price for a property, then inflated the sale price when applying for a loan with the bank. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The property sellers and their agents fixed a selling price for a property, then inflated the sale price when applying for a loan with the bank.

Hong Kong to see first budget deficit in 15 years as unrest costs 2 percentage points of GDP growth



Street stall owners work at their booths in the Sham Shui Po district of Hong Kong, on Nov 30, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The economy is forecast to contract 1.3 per cent in 2019 from a year earlier.

Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected



Cosmetics retailers Sasa International said it is closing down all 22 of its shops in Singapore. PHOTO: SASA SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK



Its stores here recorded losses for six consecutive years despite its efforts to turn the business around.

3 fined for sharing images of fatal SAF training accident



From left: Brandon Tan Jien Jet and Muhammad Zaki Haji Mokhtar, who both pleaded guilty to one charge under the OSA, were each fined $1,500, while Muhammad Arif Azman was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to two charges. ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW



One of the men used his mobile phone to take two photos of the accident scene before helping to extricate the NSF.

Heavy rain in Bedok North topples tree, flash floods disrupt traffic in Jurong East and Choa Chu Kang



The tree, which toppled following heavy rain in Bedok North, fell on a black Mercedes-Benz. PHOTO: ST READER



The tree, which toppled following heavy rain in the area, fell on a black Mercedes-Benz and uprooted a metal railing in its path.

SEA Games: Water polo to undertake 'thorough review' over men's team's failure to retain gold medal since 1965



While Singapore dominated water polo at the Games for over five decades, their regional rivals like Indonesia (above, who won the gold this time) had been slowly catching up with each edition of the biennial event. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The team are focused on recovery so that they can "rise again and come back stronger", said an official.

NUS' bonus admission points benefit more



Figures provided by NUS show that 1,050 applicants landed a place in a course they listed as their top choice this year because of the bonus point scheme. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



1,050 applicants landed a place in a course they listed as their top choice this year because of the bonus point scheme.

Twitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws



The changes, which will take effect on Jan 1, 2020, will comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act. PHOTO: AFP



Users will be given more information about what data advertisers might receive.

