Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 3

New facility in Ang Mo Kio aims to produce 5 million mosquitoes a week to fight dengue
The move aims to prevent urban female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes from producing offspring.
Typhoon Kammuri: 1 dead, thousands displaced as Manila international airport suspends operations
Some SEA Games events like windsurfing have been rescheduled due to the typhoon.
Property agents, lawyer among 10 to be charged in $11.4m housing loan cashback scam
The property sellers and their agents fixed a selling price for a property, then inflated the sale price when applying for a loan with the bank.
Hong Kong to see first budget deficit in 15 years as unrest costs 2 percentage points of GDP growth
The economy is forecast to contract 1.3 per cent in 2019 from a year earlier.
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
Its stores here recorded losses for six consecutive years despite its efforts to turn the business around.
3 fined for sharing images of fatal SAF training accident
One of the men used his mobile phone to take two photos of the accident scene before helping to extricate the NSF.
Heavy rain in Bedok North topples tree, flash floods disrupt traffic in Jurong East and Choa Chu Kang
The tree, which toppled following heavy rain in the area, fell on a black Mercedes-Benz and uprooted a metal railing in its path.
SEA Games: Water polo to undertake 'thorough review' over men's team's failure to retain gold medal since 1965
The team are focused on recovery so that they can "rise again and come back stronger", said an official.
NUS' bonus admission points benefit more
1,050 applicants landed a place in a course they listed as their top choice this year because of the bonus point scheme.
Twitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws
Users will be given more information about what data advertisers might receive.