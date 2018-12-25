Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 25.
Indonesia Tsunami: Sombre Christmas Eve at church near disaster site
Members of the Rahmat Carita church, located near a stretch of beach where the tsunami struck last Saturday, could perhaps count their blessings this Christmas.
Interactive: How a volcanic eruption may have caused Indonesia's tsunami
Hundreds of people died when waves struck Indonesian coastal areas on Dec 22. Here’s how the disaster, likely caused by a volcanic eruption, unfolded.
Singaporeans who make a difference
From a professor who brought inequality to the forefront, to a lifetime blood donor, here are the 11 finalists for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award.
Perfect gifts for Christmas from an unlikely source
Since July last year, Mr Colin Lau has been hosting weekly gatherings to give away discarded items in pristine condition to maids.
Scheme gives early help to those at risk of heart problems
The National University Heart Centre aims to reduce the number of people here with serious heart problems by catching and treating patients before their problems blow up.
Barcelona on alert after US warns of possible Christmas attack
Barcelona was on alert on Monday after the US State Department warned of the risk of a terrorist attack in Spain's second-largest city during the Christmas holidays.
Judge rejects CPF Board's bid to recover $417k in alleged arrears
The judge held the board's application to recover the alleged arrears over 85 months was inappropriate as the case involved four charges covering four months.
Actor Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault in Massachusetts
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged in connection with an allegation that he sexually abused an 18-year-old boy at a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar more than two years ago, the local district attorney said on Monday.
UAE releases first pictures of 'runaway' princess
The UAE released Monday the first photos of a runaway princess since her attempted escape from the emirate months ago, as it sought to confirm she is at home with family.
Bringing cheer to the sick, artists use talent for community
Wearing fairy wings with her hospital pyjamas, Isabelle Tay listens raptly to two singer-storytellers visiting her room at the paediatric ward of National University Hospital.