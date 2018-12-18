Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 18

Singapore to negotiate maritime dispute in good faith: Khaw



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said he hopes that "good sense will prevail" and for the dispute, which came to light about two weeks ago, to be managed in a "peaceful, calm and professional" manner. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said he hopes that "good sense will prevail" and the dispute will be managed in a "peaceful, calm and professional" manner.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT maintenance works set to resume after safety timeout



A 59-year-old SMRT veteran's right foot was crushed by a maintenance machine on Dec 12, 2018, during tamping works. The incident disrupted service on the East-West Line for about an hour. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Maintenance work on the North-South and East-West MRT lines was expected to resume last night after being put on hold since last Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

China, EU lambast United States for miring WTO in crisis



File photo of US Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dennis Shea (right) with Chinese Ambassador to the WTO Zhang Xiangchen, before the General Council meeting at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, on July 26, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The United States came under fire from China and the European Union on Monday, accused by both major trading partners of taking protectionist measures and bringing the World Trade Organisation to its knees.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian government to prohibit export of 4 species of fish, shrimp from Jan 1 to Feb 28



Malaysia will prohibit the export of the "kembung" (mackerel), "selar" (trevally), "pelaling" (Indian mackerel) and "bawal" (pomfret) fish, as well as shrimp, from Jan 1 to Feb 28, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Malaysian government will prohibit the export of four species of wild-caught fish and shrimp to meet the shortage in the market during the monsoon and festive seasons, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub said on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean of the Year: They risked their lives to save boys trapped in Thai cave



Mr Douglas Yeo (left) is a diver with 26 years of recreational and salvage-diving experience. Mr Poh Kok Wee runs a firm that installs high-rise signs and solar panels in Nonthaburi. PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN, COURTESY OF POH KOK WEE



Mr Douglas Yeo and Mr Poh Kok Wee, who risked their lives to save Thai boys trapped in a cave, are among the last batch of finalists for the fourth edition of the award.

READ MORE HERE

Reining in sugar intake and more help with medical costs



Four measures tabled to curb the unhealthy consumption of sweet drinks are: A total ban on high-sugar drinks, a tax on such beverages, a ban on advertising them on all platforms, and prominently placed mandatory health labels on the front of containers. PHOTO: ST FILE



An eventful year is ahead for healthcare, with ongoing moves to combat chronic diseases like diabetes, ensuring Singaporeans have enough in their kitties for medical expenses, and getting a national system of electronic health records up and running.

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: Law clerk credits teachers for his success



MR HAIRUL HAKKIM KUTHIBUTHEEN. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Mr Hairul Hakkim Kuthibutheen lost his father at the age of 14. His mother was saddled with a huge medical bill. Even so, he graduated from law school with flying colours.

READ MORE HERE

Causes Week: Will and Well designer Elisa Lim makes dressing up easier for those with disabilities



Miss Elisa Lim's label, Will and Well, focuses on making easy-to-wear clothes for those with special needs or disabilities. The clothes are aesthetically pleasing as well as functional. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The idea to design clothes for those with disabilities came in 2015 when Miss Lim was approached by a doctor looking for clothes for his bedridden patients.

READ MORE HERE

Male student molested teenage boy, asked 10-year-old boy to send nude pictures of himself

The offender, now 18, pleaded guilty to one count each of molestation and sexual exploitation of a child.

READ MORE HERE

10 of the best and most interesting national costumes from Miss Universe 2018



Laos won the national costume segment. PHOTO: AFP



From an outfit inspired by mythology to one inspired by the Amazon, ST rounds up 10 of the best and most interesting costumes at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

READ MORE HERE