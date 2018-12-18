Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 18

Singapore to negotiate maritime dispute in good faith: Khaw
Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said he hopes that "good sense will prevail" and the dispute will be managed in a "peaceful, calm and professional" manner.
SMRT maintenance works set to resume after safety timeout
Maintenance work on the North-South and East-West MRT lines was expected to resume last night after being put on hold since last Wednesday.
China, EU lambast United States for miring WTO in crisis
The United States came under fire from China and the European Union on Monday, accused by both major trading partners of taking protectionist measures and bringing the World Trade Organisation to its knees.
Malaysian government to prohibit export of 4 species of fish, shrimp from Jan 1 to Feb 28
The Malaysian government will prohibit the export of four species of wild-caught fish and shrimp to meet the shortage in the market during the monsoon and festive seasons, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub said on Monday.
Singaporean of the Year: They risked their lives to save boys trapped in Thai cave
Mr Douglas Yeo and Mr Poh Kok Wee, who risked their lives to save Thai boys trapped in a cave, are among the last batch of finalists for the fourth edition of the award.
Reining in sugar intake and more help with medical costs
An eventful year is ahead for healthcare, with ongoing moves to combat chronic diseases like diabetes, ensuring Singaporeans have enough in their kitties for medical expenses, and getting a national system of electronic health records up and running.
Generation Grit: Law clerk credits teachers for his success
Mr Hairul Hakkim Kuthibutheen lost his father at the age of 14. His mother was saddled with a huge medical bill. Even so, he graduated from law school with flying colours.
Causes Week: Will and Well designer Elisa Lim makes dressing up easier for those with disabilities
The idea to design clothes for those with disabilities came in 2015 when Miss Lim was approached by a doctor looking for clothes for his bedridden patients.
Male student molested teenage boy, asked 10-year-old boy to send nude pictures of himself
The offender, now 18, pleaded guilty to one count each of molestation and sexual exploitation of a child.
10 of the best and most interesting national costumes from Miss Universe 2018
From an outfit inspired by mythology to one inspired by the Amazon, ST rounds up 10 of the best and most interesting costumes at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.