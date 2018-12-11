Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 11

Singapore 'encouraged' by Malaysia's statement that it will de-escalate situation in maritime dispute
Still, the MFA said Singapore is "disappointed" Malaysia is unable to accede to its proposal to revert to the status quo before Oct 25.
To quell unrest, France’s Macron speeds up tax cuts but vows no U-turn
In his first national address following two weekends of the worst unrest in France in years, Macron sought to restore calm after accusations that his political methods and economic policies were fracturing the country.
Theresa May delays Brexit deal vote: What's next
What happens now after Prime Minister Theresa May threw the Brexit process into fresh disarray after deferring a vote on her deal in parliament?
Singaporeans second in Asia Pacific for buying things online from overseas
An Ipsos study commissioned by PayPal found that around 73 per cent of online shoppers here bought items from overseas in the past year.
TTSH suspends elective procedures at dental clinic, says infection risk low for those treated with non-sterile equipment
Up to eight patients could have been treated with equipment that had not been fully sterilised at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Dental Clinic between Nov 28 and Dec 5.
Revolutionary roots of Singapore's Chinese newspaper cartoons
An ongoing exhibition at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall examines the links between the 1911 revolution in China and the emergence of Chinese newspaper cartoons in Singapore.
Enforcement with Average Speed Camera system along Tanah Merah Coast Road to start on Dec 17
Tanah Merah Coast Road was chosen for the deployment of the ASC system as it is susceptible to speeding and illegal racing.
Can the Great Garuda stop Jakarta floods?
The Indonesian capital banks on mega land reclamation to control water levels.
Top Singapore Dance Theatre ballerina hangs up her pointe shoes
Chinese dancer Li Jie, one of the top ballerinas in Singapore's premier professional dance company has quit, saying it is "time to retire".
Instant photography: An old-school medium with many young fans
It is an old-school medium, but Polaroids are still winning fans today.