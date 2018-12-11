Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 11

Singapore 'encouraged' by Malaysia's statement that it will de-escalate situation in maritime dispute



A Malaysian government vessel (left) and a Singapore Police Coast Guard vessel in Singapore territorial waters off Tuas on Dec 6, 2018. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Still, the MFA said Singapore is "disappointed" Malaysia is unable to accede to its proposal to revert to the status quo before Oct 25.

READ MORE HERE

To quell unrest, France’s Macron speeds up tax cuts but vows no U-turn



French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a special address to the nation, his first public comments after four weeks of nationwide 'yellow vest' (gilet jaune) protests, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Dec 10, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



In his first national address following two weekends of the worst unrest in France in years, Macron sought to restore calm after accusations that his political methods and economic policies were fracturing the country.

READ MORE HERE

Theresa May delays Brexit deal vote: What's next



Anti-Brexit protesters stand next to an illuminated sign outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on Dec 10, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



What happens now after Prime Minister Theresa May threw the Brexit process into fresh disarray after deferring a vote on her deal in parliament?

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans second in Asia Pacific for buying things online from overseas



A study found that 73 per cent of online shoppers in Singapore bought items from overseas in the past year, with 14 per cent shopping on foreign websites exclusively. PHOTO: ST FILE



An Ipsos study commissioned by PayPal found that around 73 per cent of online shoppers here bought items from overseas in the past year.

READ MORE HERE

TTSH suspends elective procedures at dental clinic, says infection risk low for those treated with non-sterile equipment



It is not known how many patients were treated with the compromised equipment, or how such non-sterile instruments were sent to the clinic for use. PHOTO: ST FILE



Up to eight patients could have been treated with equipment that had not been fully sterilised at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Dental Clinic between Nov 28 and Dec 5.

READ MORE HERE

Revolutionary roots of Singapore's Chinese newspaper cartoons



Open to the public until July next year, the exhibition, titled Between The Lines - The Chinese Cartoon Revolution, showcases almost 150 cartoons and artefacts. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF SUN YAT SEN NANYANG MEMORIAL HALL, ST FILE



An ongoing exhibition at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall examines the links between the 1911 revolution in China and the emergence of Chinese newspaper cartoons in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Enforcement with Average Speed Camera system along Tanah Merah Coast Road to start on Dec 17



The system will be used for enforcement along a 4km stretch of Tanah Merah Coast Road, which has a speed limit of 70kmh. PHOTOS: SPF



Tanah Merah Coast Road was chosen for the deployment of the ASC system as it is susceptible to speeding and illegal racing.

READ MORE HERE

Can the Great Garuda stop Jakarta floods?



Jakarta residents wading through floods in February this year. The Indonesian capital, which is criss-crossed with 13 rivers, is the world's fastest sinking city and it faces constant coastal flooding. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The Indonesian capital banks on mega land reclamation to control water levels.

READ MORE HERE

Top Singapore Dance Theatre ballerina hangs up her pointe shoes



Singapore Dance Theatre principal artist Li Jie (second from left), 28, taking her final bow at the company's production of Sleeping Beauty on Dec 9, 2018. PHOTO: JASON CARTER



Chinese dancer Li Jie, one of the top ballerinas in Singapore's premier professional dance company has quit, saying it is "time to retire".

READ MORE HERE

Instant photography: An old-school medium with many young fans



A photo taken with a Modified Polaroid Land 180 camera, shot at Geylang Serai during Hari Raya. PHOTO: DAMIAN WITH SANDRA



It is an old-school medium, but Polaroids are still winning fans today.

READ MORE HERE