Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 10.
Up to 13 feared dead in volcanic eruption off New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern says 'no signs of life'
"It's now clear that there were two groups on the island - those who were able to be evacuated and those who were close to the eruption," PM Ardern told reporters.
Singapore among the most well-fed in the world, for second consecutive year: Study
The Global Food Security Index, which assesses if people have access to affordable, quality food to meet their nutritional needs.
Consumers to pay GST for Netflix and other overseas digital services: 5 other policy changes from Jan 1
These include increase in Central Provident Fund retirement sum payouts and higher Basic Healthcare Sum.
Russia banned from Olympics, World Cup and major sporting events for 4 years over doping scandal
Russian athletes will still be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Games as neutrals, but only if they can demonstrate that they were not part of what the anti-doping agency believes was a state-sponsored system of doping.
The dollars and sense of pegging fines to an offender's income
Admin challenges aside, experts cite issues like sentencing aims and impact, and bias.
Singapore's largest polyclinic to open opposite Nex shopping mall by 2025
The Ministry of Health has said it is looking to ramp up the number of polyclinics from the current 20 to about 30 to 32 by 2030.
Anwar’s former staff gives statement to police after accusing him of sexual assault
Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, 26, said that he had his statement recorded by the authorities on Monday following a police report he had lodged on Saturday.
SEA Games: 3 more footballers caught breaking curfew, FAS says they will join earlier 6 in facing the music
Sources told ST the players were in their rooms when team officials made their rounds at the curfew time of 11pm on the night of Dec 1, after Singapore's 3-0 loss to Thailand.
Miss Philippines, not Miss Malaysia, is Miss Universe national costume winner: Organisers
The mix-up occurred when a photo of Miss Philippines was flashed on the screen but host Steve Harvey pointed to the contestant beside him and said, "this is it right here".
Marriage Story and The Irishman propel Netflix to most Golden Globe nominations
Netflix was showered with 17 film nominations, including six for Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, the most of any movie.