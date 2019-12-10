Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 10.

Up to 13 feared dead in volcanic eruption off New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern says 'no signs of life'



Smoke billows from the White Island volcano as it erupts, north-east of the North Island town of Tauranga, New Zealand, on Dec 9, 2019. PHOTO: AFP/MICHAEL SCHADE



"It's now clear that there were two groups on the island - those who were able to be evacuated and those who were close to the eruption," PM Ardern told reporters.

Singapore among the most well-fed in the world, for second consecutive year: Study



Singapore also saw an increase in sufficiency of its food supply as a result of food sources being more diversified than ever. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



The Global Food Security Index, which assesses if people have access to affordable, quality food to meet their nutritional needs.

Consumers to pay GST for Netflix and other overseas digital services: 5 other policy changes from Jan 1



Those who subscribe to Netflix and other overseas digital services will have to pay a 7 per cent goods and services tax from Jan 1, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



These include increase in Central Provident Fund retirement sum payouts and higher Basic Healthcare Sum.

Russia banned from Olympics, World Cup and major sporting events for 4 years over doping scandal



In a photo taken on Feb 23, 2014, Russia's flags are raised during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. PHOTO: AFP



Russian athletes will still be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Games as neutrals, but only if they can demonstrate that they were not part of what the anti-doping agency believes was a state-sponsored system of doping.

The dollars and sense of pegging fines to an offender's income



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Admin challenges aside, experts cite issues like sentencing aims and impact, and bias.

Singapore's largest polyclinic to open opposite Nex shopping mall by 2025



The upcoming polyclinic will be at 587 Upper Serangoon Road, which is across the road from Nex shopping mall. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Ministry of Health has said it is looking to ramp up the number of polyclinics from the current 20 to about 30 to 32 by 2030.

Anwar’s former staff gives statement to police after accusing him of sexual assault



Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim’s former research assistant, Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther (right), and his lawyer speaking to reporters on Dec 9, 2019. ST PHOTO: NADIRAH H. RODZI



Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, 26, said that he had his statement recorded by the authorities on Monday following a police report he had lodged on Saturday.

SEA Games: 3 more footballers caught breaking curfew, FAS says they will join earlier 6 in facing the music



The Football Association of Singapore said that (from left) Shah Shahiran, Hami Syahin and Saifullah Akbar will face disciplinary measures along with the other six players. PHOTOS: TAMPINESROVERSFC.COM, JONATHAN CHOO, ST FILE



Sources told ST the players were in their rooms when team officials made their rounds at the curfew time of 11pm on the night of Dec 1, after Singapore's 3-0 loss to Thailand.

Miss Philippines, not Miss Malaysia, is Miss Universe national costume winner: Organisers



Organisers later clarified that Harvey and the show producers had not made a mistake. Miss Philippines was indeed the Best National Costume winner. PHOTO: MISS UNIVERSE/TWITTER



The mix-up occurred when a photo of Miss Philippines was flashed on the screen but host Steve Harvey pointed to the contestant beside him and said, "this is it right here".

Marriage Story and The Irishman propel Netflix to most Golden Globe nominations



Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story. PHOTO: NETFLIX



Netflix was showered with 17 film nominations, including six for Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, the most of any movie.

