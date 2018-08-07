Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 7.

Punishment for SAF personnel responsible should be significant to deter future offenders: Mother of CFC Dave Lee

“Punishment should be significant enough to make sure future commanders will not dare to repeat ‘tekan’ sessions,” Madam Jasmine Yeo told The Straits Times on Monday night.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Singapore economy, exports expected to grow with CPTPP trade deal, says Chan Chun Sing

Singapore's economy is expected to grow 0.2 per cent more by 2035, arising from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

READ MORE HERE

Charities watchdog removes chairman of Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple for 'severe mismanagement'

Mr Sivakadacham can no longer act as a board member or trustee of the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple in Serangoon Road, the Commissioner of Charities said in a statement on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Official HSR meeting with Singapore some time in August: Malaysian minister Azmin Ali

Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali said on Monday he had a "positive meeting" with Singapore officials when he visited the city-state over the weekend.

READ MORE HERE

Lombok quake almost certainly linked to last week's tremor in same area, experts say

Sunday's 7-magnitude earthquake that claimed more than 90 lives and displaced hundreds was probably connected to a less deadly tremor in July, and both could foreshadow a bigger one, according to a prominent Australian seismologist. Not everyone in the field agrees with him though.

READ MORE HERE

Dreaming of a world with no nuclear bombs

Seventy-three years after the atomic bombs were dropped on Japan, the world is no closer to disavowing nuclear weapons.

READ MORE HERE

Before 10am, and he's already hard at work at zoo

Singapore Zoo's assistant director of zoology Saravanan Elangkovan is one of five Singaporeans featured in a new video miniseries, Before 10am. The five-parter zooms in on people who start work before or at sunrise.

READ MORE HERE

Equestrian: Caroline Chew relishes 'Mission Impossible' at World Equestrian Games

Singaporean lawyer's dedication pays off as she makes it to the elite event, an Olympic qualifier for 2020

READ MORE HERE

Uphill task but Chinese music groups play on

Over the past six years, the Chinese music scene in Singapore has experienced something of a mini-boom, with numerous chamber-size music ensembles sprouting up.

READ MORE HERE

Robert Redford retiring from acting at 81

Robert Redford, the screen legend and Oscar winner, has announced that he's retiring from acting at the grand old age of 81, with upcoming movie The Old Man & The Gun his last gig in front of the camera.

READ MORE HERE