Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 6

Dow plunges 767 points, trade worries sink stocks as yuan slides to a decade low
A weaker yuan – and a stronger dollar – pose challenges for US companies that do substantial business in China, as it effectively raises the cost of their goods for Chinese customers.
PMD users welcome stricter safety regulations, but raise questions over implementation
A user said moving forward the deadline for PMDs to be certified safe was "reasonable", although he voiced concerns over the range of PMD models that currently meet LTA requirements.
Beijing may avoid drastic measures in Hong Kong as China's national day draws near: Political watchers
Beijing and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam are playing a waiting game for public opinion to turn against the group of radical protesters, said one analyst.
Chinese media focuses on 'radical' elements of Hong Kong protests
State-run outlets such as China Daily focused largely on condemning the extreme actions of the weekend's protests, including an incident last Saturday that saw protesters throw the Chinese national flag into Victoria Harbour.
Trump denounces white supremacy after shootings, cites video games and Internet
Mr Trump did not address accusations that his own anti-immigrant and racially charged comments have contributed to a rise in race tensions, nor did he call for broad gun control measures.
Over 9,000 dengue cases reported so far this year, largest cluster in Chai Chee
The second-largest cluster is currently located in Pasir Ris, which the NEA has labelled a high-risk area.
No plans to lower current voting age from 21 to 18
If the minimum age were lowered, some 130,000 young people would be eligible.
Victims fall prey to fake news sites promoting investments
They can look like the real thing, down to the same mastheads and even fonts used by newspapers such as The Straits Times, The New Paper, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao.
July hottest month measured, 2019 set to be among warmest years
Searing heatwaves saw records tumble across Europe last month, with unusually high temperatures around the Arctic Circle as well.
Honestbee received 38 demands seeking payment of more than $6m; faces 11 legal proceedings
Its plight has been compounded by increasing difficulties in raising capital as wary investors shy away from sinking any more cash into the company.