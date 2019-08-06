Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 6.

Dow plunges 767 points, trade worries sink stocks as yuan slides to a decade low



Traders work after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Aug 5, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



A weaker yuan – and a stronger dollar – pose challenges for US companies that do substantial business in China, as it effectively raises the cost of their goods for Chinese customers.

PMD users welcome stricter safety regulations, but raise questions over implementation



The deadline for personal mobility devices to be certified safe has been brought forward by six months to July 1, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE



A user said moving forward the deadline for PMDs to be certified safe was "reasonable", although he voiced concerns over the range of PMD models that currently meet LTA requirements.

Beijing may avoid drastic measures in Hong Kong as China's national day draws near: Political watchers



A group of men attacking protesters in Hong Kong's North Point on Aug 5, 2019.PHOTO: SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST



Beijing and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam are playing a waiting game for public opinion to turn against the group of radical protesters, said one analyst.

Chinese media focuses on 'radical' elements of Hong Kong protests



China's state media called on Hong Kong's silent majority to counter the violence of the few.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



State-run outlets such as China Daily focused largely on condemning the extreme actions of the weekend's protests, including an incident last Saturday that saw protesters throw the Chinese national flag into Victoria Harbour.

Trump denounces white supremacy after shootings, cites video games and Internet



US President Donald Trump said mental health laws should be reformed to better identify mentally disturbed individuals and he called for capital punishment for those who commit mass murder and hate crimes.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Trump did not address accusations that his own anti-immigrant and racially charged comments have contributed to a rise in race tensions, nor did he call for broad gun control measures.

Over 9,000 dengue cases reported so far this year, largest cluster in Chai Chee



Anti-mosquito measures taken at Eastvale condominium in Pasir Ris include misting, a process in which a fine mist of water-based chemicals is sprayed onto a surface, typically on plants.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The second-largest cluster is currently located in Pasir Ris, which the NEA has labelled a high-risk area.

No plans to lower current voting age from 21 to 18



Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said that there are no plans to lower the voting age to 18.PHOTO: ST FILE



If the minimum age were lowered, some 130,000 young people would be eligible.

Victims fall prey to fake news sites promoting investments



Between September and November 2018, police received several reports of scams originating from misleading online articles that promoted investments in bitcoin.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



They can look like the real thing, down to the same mastheads and even fonts used by newspapers such as The Straits Times, The New Paper, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

July hottest month measured, 2019 set to be among warmest years



File photo of a dry part of the bed of the River Loire at Montjean-sur-Loire, western France. Searing heatwaves saw records tumble across Europe last month, with unusually high temperatures around the Arctic Circle as well.PHOTO: AFP



Searing heatwaves saw records tumble across Europe last month, with unusually high temperatures around the Arctic Circle as well.

Honestbee received 38 demands seeking payment of more than $6m; faces 11 legal proceedings



Between May 2 and July 19, Honestbee received 34 letters of demand from claimants seeking in excess of $5 million.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Its plight has been compounded by increasing difficulties in raising capital as wary investors shy away from sinking any more cash into the company.

