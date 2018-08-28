Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 28.

Mystery prize vending machines open to fraudulent practices, may promote gambling among young: Police



At least four operators set up dozens of machines in malls, arcades and retail stores in the past year, charging between $5 and $10 for a "mystery box" containing a prize. PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Vending machines dispensing random "mystery" prizes for a fee are essentially a game of chance, the police said.

Ah Long San, once Singapore's most notorious loan shark, dies from suspected heart attack



The Straits Times understands that Ah Long San, whose name is Mr Chua Tiong Tiong, had suffered a suspected heart attack when he was alone in his car. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Chua Tiong Tiong, 62, had suffered a suspected heart attack when he was alone in his car. It was parked along the roadside in Geylang, where he had operated his loansharking business in the 1990s

Experts see good take-up rate for new seafront flats in Punggol



An artist's impression of the new Punggol Point and jetty. The HDB announced two Build-To-Order housing projects in the new Punggol zone: the 1,172-unit Punggol Point Cove and 940-unit Punggol Point Woods which are expected to be completed by 2023. PHOTO: HDB



HDB flats in the new Punggol Point District with waterfront views could fetch 5 per cent to 10 per cent more than units that do not overlook the sea, property analysts said yesterday.

US, Mexico reach Nafta deal as pressure turns to Canada



US President Donald Trump speaks to Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto on the phone as he makes an announcement on the status of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on Aug 27, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, putting pressure on Canada to agree to the new terms on auto trade and other issues to remain part of the three-nation pact.

Watch video: Hawker heritage at Beauty World



ST PHOTO: BASIL EDWARD TEO



Built in the 1980s, Beauty World Food Centre has more than 40 stalls - many of which used to operate at an old wet market in the area.

Myanmar generals had 'genocidal intent' against Rohingya, must face justice: UN



Rohingya refugees perform prayers as they attend a ceremony organised to remember the first anniversary of a military crackdown that prompted a massive exodus of people from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, on Aug 25, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya with "genocidal intent" and the commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted for orchestrating the gravest crimes under law, UN investigators said.

Fish oil supplements don't ward off heart disease: Study



A study of more that 15,000 people revealed that pills containing omega-3 fatty acids do not help prevent heart attacks or strokes in people with diabetes. PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS



Fish oil supplements do not help prevent heart attacks or strokes in people with diabetes, said a study that adds to a growing body of research on the ineffectiveness of pills containing omega-3 fatty acids.

Daughter of Hour Glass founders pleads guilty to drug abuse



Audrey Tay May Li pleaded guilty to three drug-related charges, and another charge of driving without care and caution following her traffic accident. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Audrey Tay May Li has pleaded guilty to abusing drugs several times over two years, which saw her once turning up for a psychiatric assessment in an intoxicated state.

Two Singaporeans on trial for allegedly duping hundreds of foreigners seeking Singapore jobs



Clarence Lim Jun Yao (above) and Terry Tan-Soo I-Hse face a total of 315 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Clarence Lim Jun Yao, 30 and Terry Tan-Soo I-Hse, 40, are on trial on three counts of carrying out the business of three firms for fraudulent purposes.

Asian Games: Singapore clinch gold in contract bridge men's team event



Poon Hua (right, red and white) and Loo Choon Chou (left, red and white) of Singapore compete against Hong Kong’s Lau Pik Kin (right, white) and Ng Chee Cheung (left, white) in the Men’s Team final of the contract bridge competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug 27, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The stadiums, fields and sports halls of Jakarta have been ringing with the sound of cheers, shrieks and the occasional beating of drums during the Asian Games.

