Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 28.
Mystery prize vending machines open to fraudulent practices, may promote gambling among young: Police
Vending machines dispensing random "mystery" prizes for a fee are essentially a game of chance, the police said.
Ah Long San, once Singapore's most notorious loan shark, dies from suspected heart attack
Mr Chua Tiong Tiong, 62, had suffered a suspected heart attack when he was alone in his car. It was parked along the roadside in Geylang, where he had operated his loansharking business in the 1990s
Experts see good take-up rate for new seafront flats in Punggol
HDB flats in the new Punggol Point District with waterfront views could fetch 5 per cent to 10 per cent more than units that do not overlook the sea, property analysts said yesterday.
US, Mexico reach Nafta deal as pressure turns to Canada
The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, putting pressure on Canada to agree to the new terms on auto trade and other issues to remain part of the three-nation pact.
Watch video: Hawker heritage at Beauty World
Built in the 1980s, Beauty World Food Centre has more than 40 stalls - many of which used to operate at an old wet market in the area.
Myanmar generals had 'genocidal intent' against Rohingya, must face justice: UN
Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya with "genocidal intent" and the commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted for orchestrating the gravest crimes under law, UN investigators said.
Fish oil supplements don't ward off heart disease: Study
Fish oil supplements do not help prevent heart attacks or strokes in people with diabetes, said a study that adds to a growing body of research on the ineffectiveness of pills containing omega-3 fatty acids.
Daughter of Hour Glass founders pleads guilty to drug abuse
Audrey Tay May Li has pleaded guilty to abusing drugs several times over two years, which saw her once turning up for a psychiatric assessment in an intoxicated state.
Two Singaporeans on trial for allegedly duping hundreds of foreigners seeking Singapore jobs
Clarence Lim Jun Yao, 30 and Terry Tan-Soo I-Hse, 40, are on trial on three counts of carrying out the business of three firms for fraudulent purposes.
Asian Games: Singapore clinch gold in contract bridge men's team event
The stadiums, fields and sports halls of Jakarta have been ringing with the sound of cheers, shrieks and the occasional beating of drums during the Asian Games.