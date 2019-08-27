Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 27.

Hopes up that US-China trade talks may resume soon



While China faces pressure at home due to the punitive measures by the US, the trade war is also expected to impact the US economy, with businesses and markets worrying that it could hasten an economic slowdown or a recession. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Trump insisted that he would not make a deal unless it was a "fair and good" one for the US.

Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case



The family of the toddler, identified as Lai Jiaxin, were on holiday from China when the tragedy took place at the Urban Revivo store on Aug 23. PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI, LIANHE WANBAO, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



A lawyer said investigations will help determine if the incident is an accident, if any of the parties are at fault or if there is criminal negligence.

Changes to 30-year-old religious harmony law to be introduced in Parliament next week: PM Lee Hsien Loong



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking at a gala dinner marking the 70th anniversary of the Inter-Religious Organisation, Singapore on Aug 26, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



It is a move to pave the way for the Government to deal with new threats in a comprehensive and timely manner.

Protesters in Hong Kong becoming bolder, using 'riot-like' tactics, say experts



Policemen confronted by demonstrators on a street during a protest in Hong Kong on Aug 25, 2019. PHOTO: AP



The street battles now include offensive elements such as building heavier barricades and tying fishing lines across roads in order to trip approaching officers.

Metro's flagship store at The Centrepoint to close as other tenants move out



Retailers and sales staff that The Straits Times spoke to on Aug 26 speculated that low traffic at the mall may have been behind Metro's decision to leave. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The store, which spans six floors, was advertising clearance sales of up to 85 per cent off when The Straits Times visited on Saturday.

British PM Johnson says prepared to take Brexit talks down to last minute



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has 68 days to convince the EU to give him a new Brexit deal, with neither side so far willing to compromise on the most contentious issues. If he can't get a deal, he says Britain will leave the bloc anyway. PHOTO: AP



Mr Johnson has 68 days to convince the EU to give him a new Brexit deal, with neither side so far willing to compromise on the most contentious issues.

Personal data protection guidelines: Who can and cannot collect NRIC numbers?



ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Unless required by law or when it is necessary to accurately identify you, you do not need to give your full national identification number.

Camo and crop top: Thai palace publishes consort pictures, website crashes



The unusually candid pictures of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's consort, 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, were released along with her official biography. PHOTO: THAILAND'S ROYAL OFFICE/AFP



The unusually candid pictures of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's consort, 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, were released along with her official biography.

Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences



Fazli Hisham Mohd Fairuz Shah, 29, was convicted on Aug 26, 2019, following a trial. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



In his defence, he claimed that he was "completely ignorant of his girlfriend's work", and the nature of the photos, saying he thought "it was something interesting to share".

Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy



(From left) Mr Ong Boon Chuan, Mr Ong Teck Chuan and Ms Ong Siew Ann are being sued by their brother, Mr Ong Heng Chuan. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI



However, one of the brothers being sued said he restructured the business to pay off creditors and continue it through new corporate entities because he did not want to see his father's legacy "abandoned".

