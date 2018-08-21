Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 21.
Owners of older HDB flats split over Vers
Vers allows residents in selected precincts to vote on whether to sell their flats back to the Government early, after the flats have crossed the age of 70. It is part of a long-term plan to progressively redevelop older precincts.
Polyclinic visits grow by 20% over three years
Polyclinic visits grew by one million between 2015 and last year, with chronic conditions such as diabetes topping the list of commonly seen ailments.
AVA recalls batch of Dumex milk formula after detecting bacteria harmful to infants
AVA said it detected Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria in samples of Dumex Mamil Gold Infant Milk Formula - Stage 1 (850g).
Apex court ends a 40-year battle, dismissing developer's compensation claims against Grange Heights condo
In dismissing the appeal of Lee Tat Development, the five-judge apex court noted the longstanding battle with Grange Heights condominium's management corporation (MCST) had ironically raised matters of legal significance.
Going, going, gone? Singapore heritage group proposes measures to prolong life of post-independence buildings
With the looming threat of en-bloc fever and demolition, heritage experts fear that the Republic's modernist post-1965 landmarks may never get a chance to be conserved.
Tears as North and South Koreans meet after decades
Dozens of elderly and frail South and North Korean family members met on Monday for the first time since the peninsula and their relationships were torn apart by war nearly 70 years ago.
Asian Games: Swimmers claim first medal for Team Singapore, a bronze in men's 4x200m freestyle relay
The team comprising Jonathan Tan, Danny Yeo, Quah Zheng Wen and Joseph Schooling shaved almost four seconds off the previous national record of 7:18.14 set by Schooling, Quah, Yeo and Pang Sheng Jun at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.
Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell will play Butterfly Lovers with Singapore Chinese Orchestra on Aug 30
A day later, Music label Sony Classical will record his performance with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra live at the SCO Concert Hall, for release next year.
Heroes Among Us: Rescuing kids from a life of darkness
When she found out that some girls in a Batam orphanage were headed for a "life on the dark side", Ms Elizabeth Phua felt that she had to do more.
Freaky or cute? Taiwan eatery serves up puppy-shaped ice cream
It has the deep folds and sand-coloured skin of a Shar Pei, a popular Chinese dog breed.