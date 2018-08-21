Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 21.

Owners of older HDB flats split over Vers



Block 1 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, which is 50 years old, is home to some of the oldest non-rental flats. Some residents say moving house is disruptive, while others think a payout can go towards their next home or be passed on to their children. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Vers allows residents in selected precincts to vote on whether to sell their flats back to the Government early, after the flats have crossed the age of 70. It is part of a long-term plan to progressively redevelop older precincts.

Polyclinic visits grow by 20% over three years



A wheelchair tilter that helps patients in need of dental care at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic. Many polyclinics, like the one in Ang Mo Kio which officially reopened in June, are being refurbished to meet the needs of the ageing population. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Polyclinic visits grew by one million between 2015 and last year, with chronic conditions such as diabetes topping the list of commonly seen ailments.

AVA recalls batch of Dumex milk formula after detecting bacteria harmful to infants



In a statement on Aug 20, 2018, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority said it detected Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria in samples of Dumex Mamil Gold Infant Milk Formula - Step 1 (850g). PHOTO: AVA



AVA said it detected Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria in samples of Dumex Mamil Gold Infant Milk Formula - Stage 1 (850g).

Apex court ends a 40-year battle, dismissing developer's compensation claims against Grange Heights condo



The dispute between Lee Tat Development and the management corporation of Grange Heights condominium ended with the apex court dismissing the developer's appeal. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



In dismissing the appeal of Lee Tat Development, the five-judge apex court noted the longstanding battle with Grange Heights condominium's management corporation (MCST) had ironically raised matters of legal significance.

Going, going, gone? Singapore heritage group proposes measures to prolong life of post-independence buildings



The fate of People's Park Complex hangs in the balance, given the collective sale fever. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



With the looming threat of en-bloc fever and demolition, heritage experts fear that the Republic's modernist post-1965 landmarks may never get a chance to be conserved.

Tears as North and South Koreans meet after decades



Han Shin-ja (right), 99, of South Korea meeting her North Korean daughters Kim Kyung Sil (left), 72 and Kim Kyung Young, 71, during the inter-Korea family reunions at the Mount Kumgang resort, on Aug 20, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Dozens of elderly and frail South and North Korean family members met on Monday for the first time since the peninsula and their relationships were torn apart by war nearly 70 years ago.

Asian Games: Swimmers claim first medal for Team Singapore, a bronze in men's 4x200m freestyle relay



Danny Yeo, Joseph Schooling, Jonathan Tan and Quah Zheng Wen pose with the Singapore flag after securing the bronze medal during the men’s 4x200m freestyle final, on Aug 20, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The team comprising Jonathan Tan, Danny Yeo, Quah Zheng Wen and Joseph Schooling shaved almost four seconds off the previous national record of 7:18.14 set by Schooling, Quah, Yeo and Pang Sheng Jun at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell will play Butterfly Lovers with Singapore Chinese Orchestra on Aug 30



Sony Classical will record violinist Joshua Bell's Aug 31 performance with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) live at the SCO Concert Hall, for release next year. PHOTO: BILL PHELPS



A day later, Music label Sony Classical will record his performance with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra live at the SCO Concert Hall, for release next year.

Heroes Among Us: Rescuing kids from a life of darkness



Elizabeth Phua and her team of 25 volunteers have offered a baking programme, a Zumba class and music lessons to other underprivileged children in Batam. PHOTO: SAMUEL RUBY RIANTO



When she found out that some girls in a Batam orphanage were headed for a "life on the dark side", Ms Elizabeth Phua felt that she had to do more.

Freaky or cute? Taiwan eatery serves up puppy-shaped ice cream



It may look like the animal has ended up on your plate, but don't fret, it is just an extremely lifelike dog-shaped ice cream served in a restaurant in Taiwan. PHOTO: REUTERS



It has the deep folds and sand-coloured skin of a Shar Pei, a popular Chinese dog breed.

