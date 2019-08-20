Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 20.

Firms looking for support in next Budget to upcoming CPF hikes for older workers



While some workers are happy that the new CPF rates will give them more savings in old age, others worry their disposable incomes will shrink.PHOTO: ST FILE



Some said the cost was likely to be manageable as the rise would be gradual, over 10 years or so from 2021, and older workers formed a smaller part of their workforce.

Twitter, Facebook accuse China of using fake accounts to undermine Hong Kong protests



Demonstrators fill a multilane main road during a march in the Causeway Bay shopping district of Hong Kong on Aug 18, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES



In examples provided by Facebook, one post called the protesters "Hong Kong cockroaches" and claimed that they"refused to show their faces".

Public service rolling out more programmes to prepare workers for longer careers ahead of rise in retirement age in 2021



The public service is working with training partners to curate a curriculum for mature officers that may include skills such as digital literacy and change agility. PHOTO: ST FILE



It is also working with training partners to curate a curriculum for mature officers that may include skills such as digital literacy and change agility.

Johnson tells EU he wants Brexit deal but without backstop



In the letter British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that his government wanted to achieve a divorce deal with Brussels.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"You have my personal commitment that this government will work with energy and determination to achieve an agreement. That is our highest priority," Johnson wrote.

Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift



Property agent Angelina Jiang, 33, has produced chat messages to argue that the money was a gift to her that businessman Toh Eng Tiah, 55, was not entitled to reclaim.PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO



In one message, the man told his mistress: "Give birth to a daughter will have a reward of 2 million."

US grants Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers



US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also said he was adding 46 additional Huawei affiliates to the Entity List, the so-called economic blacklist.PHOTO: AFP



Huawei said in a statement that the temporary extension “does not change the fact that Huawei has been treated unjustly. Today’s decision won’t have a substantial impact on Huawei’s business either way”.

Court orders father to fund 60% of poly grad son's overseas studies



The interior of the Family Court at 3, Havelock Square.PHOTO: ST FILE



"Both parents have a duty to maintain their son," the judge said, ruling that the mother should bear the remaining 40 per cent of the required sum based on income proportion.

Waste wars: Indonesian government faces uphill battle to rid country of imported refuse



Garbage piling up and covering the main street of Bangun village in Mojokerto, East Java. Most of the villagers sort out waste from nearby factories for a living – some even turning waste-picking into lucrative side jobs.ST PHOTO: LINDA YULISMAN



The government of Indonesia faces an uphill battle to rid the country of imported refuse as low-income citizens fail to see the harm of turning trash into cash.

Japan's late emperor stopped from expressing remorse over WWII, new documents show



Emperor Hirohito said during his final years that he did not wish to live much longer as he would only experience more anguish at sad events and being blamed for his role in World War II.PHOTO: AP



The prime minister at the time opposed the emperor's plan, saying it could prompt people to say he was responsible for starting the war.

Football: Brazil to play Thailand in friendly at Singapore's National Stadium in October?



The Brazilian national team celebrates winning the Copa America after defeating Peru at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: AFP



Negotiations between both countries, the Football Association of Singapore and match agency Pitch International are taking place now.

