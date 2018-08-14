Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 14.
PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Sunday
ITE College Central to be venue for year's key political speech that is used to map out nation's future directions.
Mahathir wants to raise price of raw water sold to Singapore by more than 10 times
In an interview with The Associated Press, the Malaysian prime minister said Johor sells raw water to Melaka at 30 sen per 1,000 gallons which he described as "charitable". "To a foreign country, we need to get more than that," he said.
Singapore-Malaysia ties face uncertain times: Panellists at ST Global Briefing
Relations between Singapore and Malaysia are set for greater uncertainty if the first three months of the new Pakatan Harapan government are anything to go by, said regional watchers.
NTUC to set up association for coaches, instructors
The National Trades Union Congress announced plans to set up Nica to look after the interests of freelancers who teach sports, enrichment and wellness, among others, in schools and communities.
Ho Seng Choon, pioneering poultry farmer, dies at 95
Mr Ho, whose Lian Wah Hang Quail and Poultry Farm is one of the oldest surviving farms in Singapore, was, in a way, an accidental farmer.
Holland Village carpark closure delayed; walkways to connect to alternative parking
The open-air carpark at Holland Village, which was slated to be closed on Monday to make way for a mixed-use development, will now remain open until the end of October.
SMRT-backed start-up accidentally reveals users' personal e-mail addresses
The start-up, mobilityX, sent a mass e-mail to users of a smartphone app it created, called Jalan, to introduce a new feature, when it committed the administrative gaffe.
Waging war on plastics
'Beating plastic pollution' is the theme for this year's World Environment Day. The Straits Times' correspondents look at recent plastic bans in Australia and India, as economies and firms worldwide double down on plastic waste.
Star chefs Anne-Sophie Pic, Alain Ducasse and Jereme Leung to open restaurants at Raffles Hotel
The 131-year-old hotel in Beach Road, which is closed for restoration and renovation work, is expected to reopen in the first quarter of 2019. There will be 10 new and refreshed restaurants and bars, with about 1,100 seats in all.
Living City: Last fishermen on Singapore's east coast
Jurong and Senoko are well-known ports of call for Singapore's fish trade. But East Coast Park, too, is home to a small wharf that caters to customers with a taste for fresh fish.