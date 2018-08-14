Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 14.

PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Sunday



PM Lee's National Day message last week gave hints of the topics he could raise at this year's Rally. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



ITE College Central to be venue for year's key political speech that is used to map out nation's future directions.

Mahathir wants to raise price of raw water sold to Singapore by more than 10 times



The current water agreement, which expires in 2061, sees Singapore drawing up to 250 million gallons a day (mgd) of raw water from the Johor River, and Johor entitled to 5mgd of treated water from Singapore. PHOTO: ST FILE



In an interview with The Associated Press, the Malaysian prime minister said Johor sells raw water to Melaka at 30 sen per 1,000 gallons which he described as "charitable". "To a foreign country, we need to get more than that," he said.

Singapore-Malaysia ties face uncertain times: Panellists at ST Global Briefing



(From left) The Straits Times' Foreign Editor Zakir Hussain, OCBC head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling, dean of NTU’s College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences and S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies Joseph Liow , and The Straits Times' Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh at The Straits Times Global briefing: Malaysia: 100 days after the general election, on Aug 13, 2018. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Relations between Singapore and Malaysia are set for greater uncertainty if the first three months of the new Pakatan Harapan government are anything to go by, said regional watchers.

NTUC to set up association for coaches, instructors



NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (in red) at a dialogue session with the working committee for the formation of the National Instructors and Coaches Association at the NTUC Centre yesterday. Membership is open to coaches and instructors in industries such as sports and wellness. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



The National Trades Union Congress announced plans to set up Nica to look after the interests of freelancers who teach sports, enrichment and wellness, among others, in schools and communities.

Ho Seng Choon, pioneering poultry farmer, dies at 95



Mr Ho Seng Choon is credited with modernising farming techniques over six decades. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Ho, whose Lian Wah Hang Quail and Poultry Farm is one of the oldest surviving farms in Singapore, was, in a way, an accidental farmer.

Holland Village carpark closure delayed; walkways to connect to alternative parking



The delay will provide temporary relief to businesses in the enclave. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



The open-air carpark at Holland Village, which was slated to be closed on Monday to make way for a mixed-use development, will now remain open until the end of October.

SMRT-backed start-up accidentally reveals users' personal e-mail addresses



The company inadvertently included its users' e-mail addresses in the "to" address field in an e-mail inviting users to test a new mobile wallet called Kaki. PHOTO: REDDIT/CHICKENBRUSHETTA



The start-up, mobilityX, sent a mass e-mail to users of a smartphone app it created, called Jalan, to introduce a new feature, when it committed the administrative gaffe.

Waging war on plastics



A gigantic heap of plastic bottles piling up at a junkyard in Chandigarh, India, in June. PHOTO: REUTERS



'Beating plastic pollution' is the theme for this year's World Environment Day. The Straits Times' correspondents look at recent plastic bans in Australia and India, as economies and firms worldwide double down on plastic waste.

Star chefs Anne-Sophie Pic, Alain Ducasse and Jereme Leung to open restaurants at Raffles Hotel



(From left) Chefs Anne-Sophie Pic, Alain Ducasse and Jereme Leung are opening restaurants at the Raffles Hotel. PHOTOS: REUTERS, PIERRE MONETTA AND REALIS, ASIA ON THE EDGE



The 131-year-old hotel in Beach Road, which is closed for restoration and renovation work, is expected to reopen in the first quarter of 2019. There will be 10 new and refreshed restaurants and bars, with about 1,100 seats in all.

Living City: Last fishermen on Singapore's east coast



East Coast Park is home to a small wharf that caters to customers with a taste for fresh fish. It is the park’s last boat storage facility, which houses 35 National Parks Board-registered boats owned by fishermen. ST PHOTO: BASIL EDWARD TEO, TK RAJU



Jurong and Senoko are well-known ports of call for Singapore's fish trade. But East Coast Park, too, is home to a small wharf that caters to customers with a taste for fresh fish.

