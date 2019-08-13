Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Aug 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 13.

Operations resume at Hong Kong airport after protests: Authorities



In a picture taken on Aug 12, stranded travellers sit on the check-in counters at the Hong Kong International Airport. PHOTO: AP



Flights are expected to begin arriving and taking off in the coming hour after protests shut down the travel hub, a spokesman for the airport told AFP.

READ MORE HERE

Relatives stay hopeful as search for missing Singaporean kayakers widens



Malaysian officials giving an update yesterday on the search for Mr Tan Eng Soon and Madam Puah Geok Tin, who went missing last Thursday. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Malaysia deploys more aircraft, increases size of search area to four times the size of Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Call to give young people more time to start family: Manpower Minister Josephine



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo at a PCF Sparkletots pre-school earlier this month. She says birth rates are influenced more by values and attitudes on parenthood, which do not change much in the short term. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Give the young people of today some time to settle down and they will start their own families, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore can turn its racial and religious diversity into a strength globally: DPM Heng Swee Keat



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (second from left) with representatives of different faiths - (from left) Mr P. Sivaraman, Reverend Gabriel Liew, Mr Mohd Rafeeq Mohd Yussof, Rabbi Netanel Rivni and Monsignor Philip Heng - at the launch of Temasek Foundation's Faithful Footprints interfaith heritage programme yesterday. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The Republic, he said, can share its experiences and efforts at building peace and harmony in a diverse society with others around the world, especially in a time of increased polarisation and differences.

READ MORE HERE

Ivory trade ban signals S'pore's zero tolerance of illegal wildlife trade, but true test lies in global action



The ban, which will kick in on Sept 1, 2021, will close a loophole that allows ivory products acquired before 1990 to be traded in Singapore. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The real challenge Singapore faces is how to prevent the use of its ports for the global, and often cruel, trade in animals and their body parts.

READ MORE HERE

Parents petition to review PSLE scoring system for those exempt from mother tongue languages



Responding to the petition yesterday, the Ministry of Education explained the new scores and said that its rationale is grounded in its educational philosophy of underscoring the importance of studying the mother tongue languages. PHOTO: ST FILE



More than 600 have signed the online petition, saying system is unfair as scoring is now pegged too low.

READ MORE HERE

Sea change for Batam, Bintan and surrounding islands thanks to upcoming bridge



Air Mas village, an indigenous Orang Asli enclave on the southern tip of Tanjung Sauh island in Indonesia’s Riau Islands province. It is one of the smaller islands surrounding the popular Indonesian resort islands of Batam and Bintan that do not have buses, cars, hospitals or grocery stores. There is hope that when the 7km sea bridge improves connectivity in the province, the smaller islands will be able to catch up in growth and also enjoy economic prosperity. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The 7km sea bridge coming up in Riau Islands is set to bring growth to 'forgotten' villages.

READ MORE HERE

Not enough service staff? Why not 'hire' a robot



Senserbot team members (from left) vice-president for research and development Li Renjun, chief technology officer Ho Chin Keong and chief executive Peter Mao, with Temasek Polytechnic's library director Puspa Yeow and librarian Tan Han Yong. Robbie's casing is made transparent so students can see what is inside. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Robotic technology has produced successes in service sector, but there's more it can offer.

READ MORE HERE

New US rule targets poorer legal migrants, could disqualify half of visa applicants



The new rule is derived from the Immigration Act of 1882, which allows the US government to deny a visa to anyone likely to become a "public charge". PHOTO: REUTERS



The long-anticipated rule, pushed by Trump's leading anti-immigration aide Stephen Miller, takes effect in mid-October.

READ MORE HERE

Freediving: Lim Anqi celebrates National Day by setting four national records at World Championships



Freediver Lim Anqi's national record was the fourth at the competition in Roatan, which began last Wednesday and concluded on Monday morning. PHOTO: LAURA BABAHEKIAN



The 36-year-old had initially planned to complete a 54m dive in the event to commemorate Singapore's 54th birthday.

READ MORE HERE