Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 9

At least 3 cases of super fungus Candida auris infection detected in Singapore since 2012



Candida auris is resistant to major anti-fungal medications and is especially deadly for patients with compromised immune systems. PHOTO: NYTIMES



One patient recovered, another left Singapore against medical advice, and the last died.

Malaysia to impose levy on those flying out of country soon



In Budget 2019, the Malaysian government had proposed a departure levy of RM20 (S$6.60) for those travelling to the other nine Asean countries, and RM40 for non-Asean countries. PHOTO: ST FILE



Malaysia will impose a levy on anyone flying out the country when the Departure Levy Bill 2019 is passed in Parliament.

Khaw Boon Wan: Singapore seeks win-win solutions in airspace matters





Mr Khaw and Mr Loke at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on April 8, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI





Singapore adopts a "prosper thy neighbour" approach in its relations with Malaysia and seeks win-win solutions, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Monday.

PM Lee to meet Malaysian PM Mahathir for Leaders' Retreat today



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong inspecting a guard of honour on his arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday, accompanied by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke. This is the first Leaders' Retreat with Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan government, which came to power last May. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad in Malaysia today for the ninth Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat. This is the first Leaders' Retreat with the Pakatan Harapan government, which came to power last May.

How commuting times affect HDB flat prices



The writers' findings that people value not only average commuting time, but also certainty in their commute, have important policy implications. Policymakers should be especially alert to public transport bottlenecks that are susceptible to day-to-day changes in congestion, which will cause unexpected delays. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



NUS economists' findings that people value not only average commuting time, but also certainty in their commute, have important policy implications.

China set to dazzle with giant show of flower power



The expo's centrepiece is the Chinese Pavilion, where all 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions are represented, with displays of plant species from across the country and illustrations of China's horticultural history. ST PHOTO: TAN DAWN WEI



China has pulled out all the stops to create the largest horticultural expo on earth, its biggest show of soft power yet in a year marking several sensitive anniversaries and the 70th jubilee of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Felicity Huffman among 14 to plead guilty in US college admissions scandal: Prosecutors



Actress Felicity Huffman, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, leaves federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, US, on April 3, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The 14 are among 50 people, including wealthy parents and college team coaches, accused by federal prosecutors in Boston of engaging in schemes that involved cheating on college entrance exams and paying US$25 million (S$34 million) in bribes to secure their children admission at well-known universities.

Singapore and Malaysia aviation authorities will work together on GPS-based procedures for Seletar



Experts told The Straits Times that both the ILS and GPS-based procedures are instrument-based approach procedures, so pilots do not need to rely only on their vision for landing. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



These will replace the Instrument Landing System procedures, which were withdrawn over the weekend, Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke said on Monday.

Rosewood case: Court of Appeal clears businessman and firm of importing logs without a permit



Rosewood logs seizedworth US$50 million. The logs were imported by Singaporean Wong Wee Keong and his firm Kong Hoo from Madagascar without a permit. PHOTO: AGRI-FOOD AND VETERINARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE



In the final twist to a five-year saga involving a shipment of Madagascan rosewood logs worth US$50 million (S$67.8 million), the Court of Appeal on Monday quashed the convictions of a Singaporean businessman and his trading firm for importing the logs without a permit.

Actress Chen Xiuhuan went from superglue salesgirl to stardom



Chen Xiuhuan was scouted in the 1980s as a teenager selling superglue in Thomson Plaza. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



After more than two decades, Singapore actress Chen Xiuhuan will be attending the upcoming Star Awards as a nominee.

