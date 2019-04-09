Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 9

At least 3 cases of super fungus Candida auris infection detected in Singapore since 2012
One patient recovered, another left Singapore against medical advice, and the last died.
Malaysia to impose levy on those flying out of country soon
Malaysia will impose a levy on anyone flying out the country when the Departure Levy Bill 2019 is passed in Parliament.
Khaw Boon Wan: Singapore seeks win-win solutions in airspace matters
Singapore adopts a "prosper thy neighbour" approach in its relations with Malaysia and seeks win-win solutions, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Monday.
PM Lee to meet Malaysian PM Mahathir for Leaders' Retreat today
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad in Malaysia today for the ninth Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat. This is the first Leaders' Retreat with the Pakatan Harapan government, which came to power last May.
How commuting times affect HDB flat prices
NUS economists' findings that people value not only average commuting time, but also certainty in their commute, have important policy implications.
China set to dazzle with giant show of flower power
China has pulled out all the stops to create the largest horticultural expo on earth, its biggest show of soft power yet in a year marking several sensitive anniversaries and the 70th jubilee of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
Felicity Huffman among 14 to plead guilty in US college admissions scandal: Prosecutors
The 14 are among 50 people, including wealthy parents and college team coaches, accused by federal prosecutors in Boston of engaging in schemes that involved cheating on college entrance exams and paying US$25 million (S$34 million) in bribes to secure their children admission at well-known universities.
Singapore and Malaysia aviation authorities will work together on GPS-based procedures for Seletar
These will replace the Instrument Landing System procedures, which were withdrawn over the weekend, Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke said on Monday.
Rosewood case: Court of Appeal clears businessman and firm of importing logs without a permit
In the final twist to a five-year saga involving a shipment of Madagascan rosewood logs worth US$50 million (S$67.8 million), the Court of Appeal on Monday quashed the convictions of a Singaporean businessman and his trading firm for importing the logs without a permit.
Actress Chen Xiuhuan went from superglue salesgirl to stardom
After more than two decades, Singapore actress Chen Xiuhuan will be attending the upcoming Star Awards as a nominee.