Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 30.

Heng Swee Keat will bear more political responsibilities as Singapore's No. 2: PM Lee Hsien Loong



As Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Heng Swee Keat will assist Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on reviewing longer-term policies on such issues as the ageing population and economic restructuring. PHOTO: ST FILE



The new responsibilities would involve setting the agenda, setting out the Government's position and policies to the people and building his team.

READ MORE HERE

ISIS releases first videotape of Baghdadi in five years, US vows to track down surviving leaders of militant group



The chief of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, appears for the first time in five years in a propaganda video. PHOTO: AFP



The United States vowed it would track down and defeat surviving ISIS leaders after the militant group's elusive supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appeared to speak in a newly released videotape.

READ MORE HERE

Johor prince Tunku Idris indicates he will contest in next Malaysia General Election



In an Instagram story, Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Ibni Sultan Ibrahim posted a black and white picture of himself in formal dress, with the caption "I'm running #PRU15". PHOTO: TUNKU_IDRIS/INSTAGRAM



In an Instagram story, the prince posted a black and white picture of himself in formal dress, with the caption "I'm running #PRU15".

READ MORE HERE

3 in 4 people with dementia feel lonely and rejected: Survey



About 56 per cent of respondents feel that people treat those with dementia as less competent, according to the survey conducted by Singapore Management University and Alzheimer's Disease Association. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



More than 5,600 people across Singapore, including those with dementia, caregivers and the public, participated in the study by Singapore Management University and the Alzheimer's Disease Association.

READ MORE HERE

Sim Lim Square seeks collective sale with $1.25 billion reserve price



Sim Lim Square's 423 owners stand to receive between $488,000 and $67.5 million each if the sale is successful, said marketing agent SLP Scotia. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Its 423 owners each stands to receive between $488,000 and $67.5 million if the sale is successful, said marketing agent SLP Scotia.

READ MORE HERE

Boeing wins confidence of shareholders, prepares for key 737 Max test flight



Boeing Co chief executive Dennis Muilenburg speaks, as Boeing vice-president and corporate secretary Grant Dixton (left) looks on, during the general annual shareholder meeting at the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois, US, on April 29, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Boeing expects the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct a test flight next week of the software fix the company developed for the flight system on the 737 Max, a company spokesman said.

READ MORE HERE

Geylang Serai to be awash in festive lights and colourful installations for Ramadan



The bazaar will have between 500 and 700 stalls, with 60 per cent of the food stalls, and 80 per cent of the non-food stalls, offering traditional Hari Raya goods. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Close to 50 light installations bearing symbols associated with Malay culture and Islam will stretch 1.8km along Geylang Road, Changi Road and Sims Avenue, from Friday to June 16.

READ MORE HERE

The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea: A revolutionary treaty



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Today marks the 37th anniversary of the adoption of the landmark treaty that introduced new concepts of international law and brought about a more equitable order to maritime rights.

READ MORE HERE

Adjunct teacher jailed for assaulting boy, 10, whom he accused of bullying his son

The boy complained of chest pain and a small fracture to one of his ribs was found after an X-ray at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Veterans sweep top prizes at ST Life Theatre Awards



Best actor Lim Kay Siu, who last won the award in 2001. PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG, JASMINE CHOONG



Best Actor and Best Actress accolades go to Lim Kay Siu and Goh Guat Kian - their first wins in more than a dozen years.

READ MORE HERE