Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 30.
Heng Swee Keat will bear more political responsibilities as Singapore's No. 2: PM Lee Hsien Loong
The new responsibilities would involve setting the agenda, setting out the Government's position and policies to the people and building his team.
ISIS releases first videotape of Baghdadi in five years, US vows to track down surviving leaders of militant group
The United States vowed it would track down and defeat surviving ISIS leaders after the militant group's elusive supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appeared to speak in a newly released videotape.
Johor prince Tunku Idris indicates he will contest in next Malaysia General Election
In an Instagram story, the prince posted a black and white picture of himself in formal dress, with the caption "I'm running #PRU15".
3 in 4 people with dementia feel lonely and rejected: Survey
More than 5,600 people across Singapore, including those with dementia, caregivers and the public, participated in the study by Singapore Management University and the Alzheimer's Disease Association.
Sim Lim Square seeks collective sale with $1.25 billion reserve price
Its 423 owners each stands to receive between $488,000 and $67.5 million if the sale is successful, said marketing agent SLP Scotia.
Boeing wins confidence of shareholders, prepares for key 737 Max test flight
Boeing expects the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct a test flight next week of the software fix the company developed for the flight system on the 737 Max, a company spokesman said.
Geylang Serai to be awash in festive lights and colourful installations for Ramadan
Close to 50 light installations bearing symbols associated with Malay culture and Islam will stretch 1.8km along Geylang Road, Changi Road and Sims Avenue, from Friday to June 16.
The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea: A revolutionary treaty
Today marks the 37th anniversary of the adoption of the landmark treaty that introduced new concepts of international law and brought about a more equitable order to maritime rights.
Adjunct teacher jailed for assaulting boy, 10, whom he accused of bullying his son
The boy complained of chest pain and a small fracture to one of his ribs was found after an X-ray at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
Veterans sweep top prizes at ST Life Theatre Awards
Best Actor and Best Actress accolades go to Lim Kay Siu and Goh Guat Kian - their first wins in more than a dozen years.