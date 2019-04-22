Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 23

NUS penalties for sexual misconduct case 'manifestly inadequate': Ong Ye Kung
"Two strikes and you are out cannot be the standard application. NUS has to make its campus safe for all students, especially female students," said the Education Minister.
Sri Lanka PM not alerted to warning of attack because of feud: Minister
The premier has been kept out of intelligence briefings since he fell out with the president and was not told of a report that said a foreign intelligence agency had warned of attacks on churches by a domestic militant group.
At least eight dead after 6.3-magnitude quake strikes Philippines
The eight people were killed when two buildings and some houses collapsed in two towns in Pampanga province.
Great Eastern suspends employee who allegedly filmed NUS undergrad in shower
The company also identified him as Mr Nicholas Lim, "a Great Eastern financial representative".
NUS Peeping Tom case: Lawyers say warning appears 'unusual' but mitigating factors need not be made public
In recent times, even first-time offenders are usually charged for similar acts of filming upskirt videos, said lawyers. They should generally be looking at a sentence of two to four weeks in jail per charge.
Trump sues to block US Congress subpoena for his financial records
The committee's subpoena sought eight years of documents from Mazars USA, an accounting firm long used by Mr Trump to prepare financial statements.
I, Robot - autonomous cleaners go to work
A pair of similar-looking robots will start work today - scrubbing floors at the National Gallery Singapore and collecting garbage at the newly opened Jewel Changi Airport.
Motorcyclist killed, teen taken to hospital after Hougang accident
ST understands that the youth was crossing the road at the time of the accident. It was unclear, however, whether he was jaywalking.
Odette wins Restaurant of the Year at Singapore's World Gourmet Awards
Top honours also went to celebrity chef Sam Leong of Forest at Resorts World Sentosa, who received the Lifetime Achievement award.
ST Podcast: Top myths to dispel for HDB flat sellers and buyers in today's market
Co-founders of online shop Ohmyhome Rhonda and Race Wong are the guests in this week's episode.