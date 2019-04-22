Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 23

NUS penalties for sexual misconduct case 'manifestly inadequate': Ong Ye Kung



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung's comments come after members of the public and students called for harsher punishment against a man who filmed undergraduate Monica Baey in a shower at student residence Eusoff Hall in November 2018. PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, MONICA BAEY/INSTAGRAM



"Two strikes and you are out cannot be the standard application. NUS has to make its campus safe for all students, especially female students," said the Education Minister.

Sri Lanka PM not alerted to warning of attack because of feud: Minister



Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe speaks to media at St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 21, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The premier has been kept out of intelligence briefings since he fell out with the president and was not told of a report that said a foreign intelligence agency had warned of attacks on churches by a domestic militant group.

At least eight dead after 6.3-magnitude quake strikes Philippines



Employees are seen at an open area in Manila, after an earthquake rocked the Philippines on April 22, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The eight people were killed when two buildings and some houses collapsed in two towns in Pampanga province.

Great Eastern suspends employee who allegedly filmed NUS undergrad in shower



Great Eastern Singapore identified the employee as Mr Nicholas Lim, "a Great Eastern financial representative". PHOTO: ST FILE



The company also identified him as Mr Nicholas Lim, "a Great Eastern financial representative".

NUS Peeping Tom case: Lawyers say warning appears 'unusual' but mitigating factors need not be made public



The lawyers were commenting on a case of sexual voyeurism at the National University of Singapore's student residence Eusoff Hall, in which the punishment given to the perpetrator had been criticised. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



In recent times, even first-time offenders are usually charged for similar acts of filming upskirt videos, said lawyers. They should generally be looking at a sentence of two to four weeks in jail per charge.

Trump sues to block US Congress subpoena for his financial records



US President Donald Trump attends the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, US, on April 22, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The committee's subpoena sought eight years of documents from Mazars USA, an accounting firm long used by Mr Trump to prepare financial statements.

I, Robot - autonomous cleaners go to work



Yi Wei, a robot deployed at Jewel Changi Airport, can pull a 1,000-litre bin along a pre-mapped route. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



A pair of similar-looking robots will start work today - scrubbing floors at the National Gallery Singapore and collecting garbage at the newly opened Jewel Changi Airport.

Motorcyclist killed, teen taken to hospital after Hougang accident



A 16-year-old pedestrian and a 26-year-old motorcyclist were both taken to Tan Tok Seng Hospital after the accident, which took place along Hougang Avenue 9. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK



ST understands that the youth was crossing the road at the time of the accident. It was unclear, however, whether he was jaywalking.

Odette wins Restaurant of the Year at Singapore's World Gourmet Awards



French fine dining establishment Odette won Restaurant of the Year and Old World Wine List of the Year at the World Gourmet Awards on April 22, 2019. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Top honours also went to celebrity chef Sam Leong of Forest at Resorts World Sentosa, who received the Lifetime Achievement award.

ST Podcast: Top myths to dispel for HDB flat sellers and buyers in today's market



Money Hacks hosts Chris Lim (back row, left) and Ernest Luis host sisters Rhonda Wong (front row, right) and Race Wong (front row, left) - who are co-founders of Ohmyhome, a one-stop property tech company aiming to make housing transactions in Singapore simple, faster and more affordable.



Co-founders of online shop Ohmyhome Rhonda and Race Wong are the guests in this week's episode.

