Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 2

Facebook and industry group express concern over Singapore's proposed law against online falsehoods
Facebook is concerned that the proposed law here would "compel" it to remove content deemed to be false by the Singapore government and to push out corrections to its users.
British parliament fails to find majority for any softer Brexit option
As things stand, Britain will now depart at 2200 GMT on April 12 – unless Mrs May comes up with another viable option.
7 things about proposed law to combat online fake news
How does the Bill define falsehood? When will criminal sanctions apply?
Government can't use taxpayers' money to help Hyflux investors recoup losses, says Masagos
The Minister said “investors in search of returns must understand that returns come with some risk”.
'Doxxing' set to be outlawed under changes to harassment laws to deter online vigilantism
When public spats go viral on social media, some online vigilantes dig up contact information on the people involved and post it on public forums. Such actions could soon lead to fines or jail.
Over 7,900 ofo bicycles sold in public auction
The sale, held at Bok Seng Logistics warehouse in Tuas Avenue 3, attracted around 30 individuals, many from scrap metal recycling companies.
Drink driver jailed 18 weeks over Tanjong Pagar accident that injured 4 pedestrians
The car driven by insurance agent Lim Kwong Fei crashed into three men and a woman standing on a centre divider and caused serious injuries, including multiple fractures to the men.
Hua Ting gets Gold, four restaurants debut on the Silver list for Best Asian Restaurants Awards
Summer Pavilion's Chinese executive chef Cheung Siu Kong, 49, scored the Chef of the Year accolade.
ST Podcast: How to be happier in life by being less of a financial hoarder
In your retirement years, consider spending a bit more on yourself to enjoy the fruits of your labour. No point in hoarding all for your children.
Ban on chocolate rabbits and herring border wall: April Fools' Day pranks around the world
Denmark said it would build a fence in the North Sea to protect its herrings after Brexit - and make Britain pay for it.