Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Sept 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 6.

Ministry of Home Affairs responds to activists’ letter of complaint to PM Lee Hsien Loong



Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said that it is an absolute no-no to invite a foreign politician to intervene in Singapore's domestic politics.PHOTO: ST FILE



“The three individuals claim that they are patriots. It is not patriotic to invite any foreign leader to intervene in Singapore politics, especially the leader of a country who has declared his desire to increase the price of water to Singapore by more than 10 times, and with whom we seek to maintain close and friendly relations.”

Houses engulfed in landslide after powerful quake hits Hokkaido



The quake, which struck at 3.08am (2.08 Singapore time) had a magnitude of 6.7, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. PHOTO: USGS



A landslide along a long ridge in the rural town of Atsumi could be seen in aerial footage from public broadcaster NHK. Some 10 people had been taken to hospital with injuries, one of them serious, it said.

'Tectonic shifts' coming to Twitter, industry, says CEO Jack Dorsey



Jack Dorsey speaking during the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Twitter and Facebook shares fell during the hearings. Twitter ended the day down 6 per cent; Facebook was down 2.33 per cent.

Typhoon Jebi in Japan: Singaporeans make alternative travel plans, tour agencies may change itineraries



Passengers stranded overnight at the Kansai International Airport in Izumisano city, Osaka prefecture , on Sept 5, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Travel agencies in Singapore said they are helping stranded customers to book new flights, and may amend itineraries if necessary to ensure their customers' safety.

Why the Asian Games matter



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



The Games matter because any peaceful collection of diverse people, involved in a grand striving, is valuable in an era of insularity and inwardness. Perhaps nowhere else in life, for so many days, do so many humans gather with only excellence in mind.

Most firms using digital identity system CorpPass



The CorpPass system is a digital identity for businesses and other entities such as non-profit organisations and associations to conduct online transactions with government agencies. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB OF CORPPASS.GOV.SG



The digital push has seen almost all business entities which need to transact with the Government sign on to the Singapore Corporate Access system.

Toyota recalls over 4,000 Prius cars in Singapore as part of global move due to fire risk



Worldwide, Toyota is recalling 1.03 million units of the Prius, including the plug-in hybrid, and the C-HR built between June 2015 and May 2018 for safety checks, according to media reports on Sept 5, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



A spokesman for Borneo Motors (Singapore), the sole distributor for Toyota here, said that 4,115 Prius cars are affected. The company will be reaching out to all affected car owners and will carry out repairs for free.

Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh vows independence, sidesteps questions



Brett Kavanaugh condemned the spate of US school shootings, but defended an opinion he wrote questioning whether semi-automatic rifles could be banned. PHOTO: AFP



On the second day of the contentious hearing, senators pressed the conservative federal appeals court judge on his views on presidential power, abortion and gun rights.

Henry Golding breaks new ground for Asian actors again



Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo, at the film premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in Singapore last month. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



In the suspense thriller A Simple Favor, which opens in Singapore next week, the 31-year-old Malaysian-British actor gets to romance co-stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick - a rare example of an Asian male being cast as a romantic lead in Hollywood.

Police launches 'smart clubbing' campaign to fight common crimes at nightspots



A poster shown during the launch of the Smart Clubbing campaign at Zouk on Sept 5, 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Staff at nightspots have been trained to be more vigilant for those who are too intoxicated to take care of themselves, and be proactive in preventing disputes from escalating into fights.

