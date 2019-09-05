Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Sept 5

December, April-May dates seen as likeliest for next Singapore GE



Singapore's next general election must be held by April 2021. PHOTO: ST FILE



"The longer you wait, the worse it will get for the PAP. The global environment and economy is bad," said an analyst.

British lawmakers reject PM Boris Johnson's request for snap election after voting to block no-deal Brexit



Boris Johnson gestures as he reacts to main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during Prime Minister's Questions on Sept 4, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Beyond the frantic political manoeuvring, the United Kingdom could still at some point leave the EU with a deal to smooth the transition, leave without a deal, or cancel Brexit.

Six-member GRCs may vanish in Singapore, say analysts



It is likely there will be no six-member GRCs in the coming general election due by April 2021. PHOTO: ST FILE



Meanwhile, three-member GRCs are not likely to appear again.

Hong Kong protesters reject leader Carrie Lam's olive branch



Police officers outside Mongkok police station last night. Over 100 protesters gathered there, chanting "five core demands, not one less", after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the withdrawal of the extradition Bill. PHOTO: AP



"An independent inquiry commission is not set up. How can we trust the government has listened to the people?"

TOC refuses to comply with PM Lee's demand to remove article, Facebook post



Wednesday (Sept 4) was the deadline given for The Online Citizen chief editor Terry Xu to remove the article and post, and publish a "full and unconditional" apology, or face legal action. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Xu said the contents of the article constituted "fair comment" as it contained statements made publicly by PM Lee's siblings, "who would have been privy to the events and the issues of public interest that arise".

Fees and bursaries for part-time students to be reviewed: PM Lee Hsien Loong



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong taking a photo with participants of the Singapore University of Social Sciences’ inaugural ministerial dialogue on Sept 4, 2019. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



If necessary, these fees and bursaries will be adjusted, he said.

SMC loses appeal and has to pay plastic surgeon's legal fees for disciplinary hearing



A photo illustration of a woman receiving a botox injection. PHOTO: ST FILE



Just because the Singapore Medical Council is the professional watchdog does not mean that it can act with "absolute impunity", the Court of Three Judges said in its ruling.

Amended law passed to extend protection for children up to age 18



Older youth offenders will be offered rehabilitation, while vulnerable children will be better shielded against emotional abuse, among other changes. PHOTO: ST FILE



Older youth offenders will be offered rehabilitation, while vulnerable children will be better shielded against emotional abuse, among other changes.

Taobao's first physical store in South-east Asia opens in Funan



The shop is a partnership between Taobao and Virmall, a local business partner that helps to curate and bring in products from merchants on Taobao for Singapore consumers. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The shop offers more than 300 products from furniture to kitchen appliances and clothes.

YouTube to pay US$170m over alleged illegal collection of kids' data



FTC chairman Joe Simon speaks during a press conference at FTC headquarters in Washington DC. PHOTO: AFP



The online video platform was accused of collecting personal data in the form of "persistent identifiers", also known as cookies, which are used to track users across the Internet.

