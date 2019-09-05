Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Sept 5

December, April-May dates seen as likeliest for next Singapore GE
"The longer you wait, the worse it will get for the PAP. The global environment and economy is bad," said an analyst.
British lawmakers reject PM Boris Johnson's request for snap election after voting to block no-deal Brexit
Beyond the frantic political manoeuvring, the United Kingdom could still at some point leave the EU with a deal to smooth the transition, leave without a deal, or cancel Brexit.
Six-member GRCs may vanish in Singapore, say analysts
Meanwhile, three-member GRCs are not likely to appear again.
Hong Kong protesters reject leader Carrie Lam's olive branch
"An independent inquiry commission is not set up. How can we trust the government has listened to the people?"
TOC refuses to comply with PM Lee's demand to remove article, Facebook post
Mr Xu said the contents of the article constituted "fair comment" as it contained statements made publicly by PM Lee's siblings, "who would have been privy to the events and the issues of public interest that arise".
Fees and bursaries for part-time students to be reviewed: PM Lee Hsien Loong
If necessary, these fees and bursaries will be adjusted, he said.
SMC loses appeal and has to pay plastic surgeon's legal fees for disciplinary hearing
Just because the Singapore Medical Council is the professional watchdog does not mean that it can act with "absolute impunity", the Court of Three Judges said in its ruling.
Amended law passed to extend protection for children up to age 18
Older youth offenders will be offered rehabilitation, while vulnerable children will be better shielded against emotional abuse, among other changes.
Taobao's first physical store in South-east Asia opens in Funan
The shop offers more than 300 products from furniture to kitchen appliances and clothes.
YouTube to pay US$170m over alleged illegal collection of kids' data
The online video platform was accused of collecting personal data in the form of "persistent identifiers", also known as cookies, which are used to track users across the Internet.