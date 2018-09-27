Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Sept 27

Trump accuses China of 2018 election meddling; Beijing rejects charge
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China of seeking to meddle in the Nov 6 US congressional elections, saying Beijing did not want his Republican Party to do well because of his pugnacious stance on trade.
Tax collected rises 6.8% to bumper $50.2 billion; stamp duty collection surged nearly 50%
The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) pulled in bumper tax revenues of $50.2 billion in the last fiscal year, up 6.8 per cent from the year before.
Trump ready to pull Brett Kavanaugh nomination if convinced judge 'guilty'
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was open to pulling Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination if he finds the evidence against him of sexual assault convincing.
US Fed raises interest rates, sees at least 3 more years of economic growth
The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and left intact its plans to steadily tighten monetary policy, as it forecast that the US economy would enjoy at least three more years of growth.
NUS falls one place in university rankings and loses its title as Asia's No. 1
The National University of Singapore (NUS) slid one place to the 23rd position in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings released on Wednesday, and has lost its Asia's top university accolade to China's Tsinghua University.
Are NEA cameras being used to catch people smoking in their homes? It's fake news, agency says
The National Environment Agency (NEA) does not conduct enforcement against individuals who smoke in their homes, as the law does not prohibit smoking in residences, it said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Head of Singaporean-run Beijing school blames low enrolment, overspending for financial crisis
A mix of falling enrolment and overspending has led the Singaporean-run Beijing BISS International School into its current financial difficulties, the school's head told The Straits Times on Wednesday.
CAAS investigating incident of drone flying in Punggol HDB estate
A drone spotted flying around a Punggol Housing Board estate is the subject of an investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).
Hundreds of workers and shoppers evacuate Ngee Ann City after fire in stairwell
Hundreds of workers and shoppers were evacuated from Ngee Ann City after a fire started in the Orchard Road building on Wednesday.
Football: Hazard gem caps Chelsea fightback, Spurs survive shoot-out
Eden Hazard's majestic solo strike capped a thrilling Chelsea fightback in their 2-1 win at Liverpool, while Tottenham survived a penalty shoot-out to beat Watford in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.