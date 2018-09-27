Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Sept 27

Trump accuses China of 2018 election meddling; Beijing rejects charge



Trump (left) talks with US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley as he chairs the UN Security Council meeting. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China of seeking to meddle in the Nov 6 US congressional elections, saying Beijing did not want his Republican Party to do well because of his pugnacious stance on trade.

Tax collected rises 6.8% to bumper $50.2 billion; stamp duty collection surged nearly 50%



The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore's collections accounted for 66.2 per cent of government operating revenue and 11.1 per cent of GDP, or economic output. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) pulled in bumper tax revenues of $50.2 billion in the last fiscal year, up 6.8 per cent from the year before.

Trump ready to pull Brett Kavanaugh nomination if convinced judge 'guilty'



Kavanaugh testifying during the second day of his US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. PHOTO: AFP



US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was open to pulling Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination if he finds the evidence against him of sexual assault convincing.

US Fed raises interest rates, sees at least 3 more years of economic growth



Jerome Powell announcing that the Fed is raising interest rates at a news conference. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and left intact its plans to steadily tighten monetary policy, as it forecast that the US economy would enjoy at least three more years of growth.

NUS falls one place in university rankings and loses its title as Asia's No. 1



The National University of Singapore (NUS) slid one place to the 23rd position in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings released on Sept 26, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The National University of Singapore (NUS) slid one place to the 23rd position in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings released on Wednesday, and has lost its Asia's top university accolade to China's Tsinghua University.

Are NEA cameras being used to catch people smoking in their homes? It's fake news, agency says



In a Facebook post on Sept 26, the NEA said the cameras spotted are used only for high-rise littering enforcement. PHOTOS: TWITTER/REALITYDREAMZXC



The National Environment Agency (NEA) does not conduct enforcement against individuals who smoke in their homes, as the law does not prohibit smoking in residences, it said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Head of Singaporean-run Beijing school blames low enrolment, overspending for financial crisis



The Beijing BISS International School, a Singaporean-run school that was one of the first few international schools established in Beijing. ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG JF



A mix of falling enrolment and overspending has led the Singaporean-run Beijing BISS International School into its current financial difficulties, the school's head told The Straits Times on Wednesday.

CAAS investigating incident of drone flying in Punggol HDB estate



A drone is seen in a video flying near the windows of flats in a Punggol Housing Board estate earlier in September 2018. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/ALEX LEE



A drone spotted flying around a Punggol Housing Board estate is the subject of an investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

Hundreds of workers and shoppers evacuate Ngee Ann City after fire in stairwell



Ngee Ann City after the evacuation on Sept 26, 2018. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



Hundreds of workers and shoppers were evacuated from Ngee Ann City after a fire started in the Orchard Road building on Wednesday.

Football: Hazard gem caps Chelsea fightback, Spurs survive shoot-out



Hazard celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta, Ross Barkley, Emerson Palmieri and David Luiz after scoring their second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS



Eden Hazard's majestic solo strike capped a thrilling Chelsea fightback in their 2-1 win at Liverpool, while Tottenham survived a penalty shoot-out to beat Watford in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.

