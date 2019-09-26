Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Sept 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 26.
Impeachment inquiry: Transcript confirms Trump asked Ukraine leader to investigate Biden
Democrats have accused Mr Trump, who is seeking re-election next year, of soliciting Ukraine's help to smear Mr Biden before the 2020 election.
Thundery showers expected in Singapore for next few days but haze may persist: NEA
Although the recent showers have brought some respite from the haze, hot spot activities in Sumatra can be expected to continue.
65-year-old woman injured in Bedok e-scooter accident dies in hospital
A 20-year-old man was arrested after the accident, and police said they are investigating the case as one of causing death by a rash act.
Rising oceans and melting ice caps pose dire threats unless emissions are cut: UN IPCC report
The report shows just how vital seas, ice caps and glaciers are to mankind and how tightly linked they are when it comes to climate change.
Home caregivers to get more financial help from next month
Home caregivers will enjoy more financial relief from next month when the $200 Home Caregiving Grant takes effect, replacing the $120 Foreign Domestic Worker (FDW) Grant.
Family office of billionaire James Dyson is hiring in Singapore
Weybourne Group Ltd is looking to build a team of senior staff in the city-state, according to job advertisements posted on Dyson's website.
2 weeks in jail brought closure, says Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan
The prominent businesswoman Jannie Chan got to meet daughter, a drug offender.
Johor by-election will be a test of Umno-PAS pact in a crucial swing state
It will also test if the Chinese, Malaysia's largest ethnic minority, will accept the Umno and PAS alliance which both have dubbed as the "National Consensus".
Dispute management office recovered $15m in owed salaries in last fiscal year
About 89 per cent of 5,773 employees fully recovered their salaries after their claims were resolved at the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management or the Employment Claims Tribunals.
A travel fair with nary a brochure: How Singapore travel agencies are innovating
They are catering to interests of varied groups of travellers and offering exotic destinations.