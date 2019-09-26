Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Sept 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 26.

Impeachment inquiry: Transcript confirms Trump asked Ukraine leader to investigate Biden



US President Donald Trump said on Sept 24 he will release the "fully declassified" transcript of a controversial call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky which is fuelling Democratic calls for his impeachment. PHOTO: AFP



Democrats have accused Mr Trump, who is seeking re-election next year, of soliciting Ukraine's help to smear Mr Biden before the 2020 election.

Thundery showers expected in Singapore for next few days but haze may persist: NEA



A heavy downpour at the junction of Geylang Road and Tanjong Katong Road around 1pm at Sept 25, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Although the recent showers have brought some respite from the haze, hot spot activities in Sumatra can be expected to continue.

65-year-old woman injured in Bedok e-scooter accident dies in hospital



Madam Ong Bee Eng had been in a coma since she collided with a e-scooter while riding her bicycle in Bedok on Sept 21. A 20-year-old man was arrested after the accident. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONG FAMILY, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



A 20-year-old man was arrested after the accident, and police said they are investigating the case as one of causing death by a rash act.

Rising oceans and melting ice caps pose dire threats unless emissions are cut: UN IPCC report



The report says ice loss from Greenland and Antarctic is speeding up and is expected to accelerate from mid-century, with sea levels continuing to rise for centuries. PHOTO: AFP



The report shows just how vital seas, ice caps and glaciers are to mankind and how tightly linked they are when it comes to climate change.

Home caregivers to get more financial help from next month



Senior Minister of State for Health Edwin Tong joining in a painting session at St Luke's ElderCare in Pandan Gardens yesterday. Besides financial help, caregivers now have access to the Go Respite pilot, which cuts waiting time for senior care centres like St Luke's ElderCare, and nursing homes. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Home caregivers will enjoy more financial relief from next month when the $200 Home Caregiving Grant takes effect, replacing the $120 Foreign Domestic Worker (FDW) Grant.

Family office of billionaire James Dyson is hiring in Singapore



The family office of James Dyson is looking to build a team in Singapore, with job advertisements including IT and financial services staff. PHOTO: DYSON



Weybourne Group Ltd is looking to build a team of senior staff in the city-state, according to job advertisements posted on Dyson's website.

2 weeks in jail brought closure, says Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan



Businesswoman Jannie Chan, 74, the co-founder of luxury watch retailer The Hour Glass, at her home after her release from prison. She had been jailed for contempt of court. Her daughter is in jail for repeated drug abuse. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE KIAT



The prominent businesswoman Jannie Chan got to meet daughter, a drug offender.

Johor by-election will be a test of Umno-PAS pact in a crucial swing state



The unexpected death of Tanjung Piai MP Farid Rafik will give Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) a chance to explain to voters why the Malay majority must unite against Prime Minister Mahathir's ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition. PHOTO: BERNAMA



It will also test if the Chinese, Malaysia's largest ethnic minority, will accept the Umno and PAS alliance which both have dubbed as the "National Consensus".

Dispute management office recovered $15m in owed salaries in last fiscal year



About 89 per cent of 5,773 employees fully recovered their salaries after their claims were resolved at the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) or the Employment Claims Tribunals. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



About 89 per cent of 5,773 employees fully recovered their salaries after their claims were resolved at the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management or the Employment Claims Tribunals.

A travel fair with nary a brochure: How Singapore travel agencies are innovating



Online travel agency Klook's upcoming travel festival will allow visitors to plan their own itinerary, with staff on hand to provide assistance. PHOTO: KLOOK



They are catering to interests of varied groups of travellers and offering exotic destinations.

